Tim Cook watched Ted Lasso season 3 on Vision Pro and says it's 'on track' for a 2024 release

Apple might have only just gotten around to announcing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices, but the company is already hard at work on what comes next. We aren't talking about new iPhones, either. The Vision Pro headset was unveiled during an event in June and was tipped for a launch in early 2024, although some were skeptical as to whether that would happen. Now, CEO Tim Cook has sought to ease those concerns.

Speaking in a wider interview discussing Apple's future with CBS Sunday Morning, Cook let slip that he is already starting to use the Vision Pro in a number of ways - including watching the final season of the hit Apple TV Plus show Ted Lasso.

Speaking to John Dickerson, Cook said that he watched the entire season on his Vision Pro headset, admitting that he has access to some things that most people do not - hinting that the Vision Pro is perhaps just one of those things. He wasn't willing to discuss what those things were when pushed, but we somehow doubt that there's an Apple Car parked in his garage.

As for the headset itself, Cook was asked about the challenges of building such a device before he said that creating it was more complex than working on something like an iPhone. The reason, Cook says, is that there is more innovation needed not only in terms of developing the product but also making it so that it can be manufactured.

However, Cook was quick to say that while the Vision Pro headset presented its own difficulties during development, it's still on track. The Vision Pro headset might have been announced at the June 5 WWDC opening in Cupertino, but Apple said that it wouldn't be ready for primetime until early 2024. That gives Apple plenty of wiggle room when it comes to making the new headset available of course, but Cook seems happy with the way things are progressing.

There's still plenty that needs to happen before the new headset arrives, of course. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups won't go on sale until Friday, September 22. They'll arrive alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, while there continue to be rumors of new M3-powered Macs arriving at some point in October. There appears to be some confusion over which models will arrive, however, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that there won't be any new laptops before the end of the year.