Nintendo Switch 2 rumors swirl ahead of Nintendo Direct livestream dropping today

Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct in a matter of hours and rumors are swirling that the company could be unveiling the Nintendo Switch 2.

The internet is ablaze with speculation for the next-generation Switch, a handheld console that is rumored to come with a substantial performance jump compared to its predecessor.

The rumors began swirling when it surfaced that Nintendo showcased Nintendo Switch 2 hardware to developers at Gamescom, revealing the system was capable of using DLSS to deliver PS5-level graphics. The rumors suggest that Nintendo held private backstage meetings with select developers, showing off a high-end Matrix Awakens tech demo and an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The speculation pointed to the Nintendo Switch 2 being powered by NVIDIA's 8nm Orin-based T234 SoC that would come with ARM-based DLSS support that features Ray Tracing capabilities. Now, Nintendo has announced a new 40-minute Nintendo Direct that it says will deliver information on new Switch games releasing this coming Winter. However, there is a chance that Nintendo will drop a small teaser for the coming next-gen console.

