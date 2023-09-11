No more iPhone mini for you as cancelation rumors swirl

A new report suggests that Apple is getting ready to cancel the iPhone 13 mini, leaving people with no small iPhone to choose from in the lineup.

As the world gets ready for Apple to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series' of devices tomorrow, September 12, it seems that the company is also on the verge of taking at least one old iPhone away.

While all of the talk is about the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it appears that the iPhone 13 mini is about to get canceled. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, at least.

Gurman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that he noticed that iPhone 13 mini stocks are running unusually low right now with some orders quoted as long as two months before delivery. That would suggest that the iPhone 13 mini is not long for this world, with Apple potentially canceling the product once the Wonderlust event comes to an end on Tuesday.

If that's the case it will signal the end of the 5.4-inch iPhone. There was no Phone 14 mini last year of course, with Apple choosing instead to replace the mini with a Plus - giving buyers a 6.7-inch iPhone to choose even if they don't want to go for the Pro Max.

Assuming Gurman's hunch is correct, the smallest modern iPhone Apple will sell will be 6.1 inches, although the iPhone SE does come in at 4.7 inches. However, it's important to note that the iPhone SE has a Home button so the overall package is still larger than you would expect.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long before we get confirmation of all of this. The big Apple event is now less than 24 hours away, after all.