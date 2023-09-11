MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Gaming X Slim models are thinner and lighter

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 models are thinner and lighter to support more cases and builds, while retaining the same boost clock speeds.

MSI's new GAMING SLIM range for the GeForce RTX 40 Series offers a refresh of the popular GAMING X models, re-designed to be slimmer and lighter - from the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti all the way up to the flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

MSI's new GAMING X SLIM GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 models.
MSI's new GAMING X SLIM GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 models.

"Despite its slim profile, the advanced thermal capability isn't compromised," MSI writes of the new GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X SLIM and GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING X SLIM GPUs - which features the same impressive TRI FROZR 3 and TORX FAN 5.0 technology of the beefier versions. Plus, the same OC boost clock profiles as the GAMING X variants.

MSI will also offer the new GAMING SLIM models in both Black and White variants to suit more cases and builds. However, as we're talking about flagship models from the GeForce RTX 40 Series - they're still comparatively chunky compared to the mid-range offerings.

Here's a look at the weight and size differences - which are impressive.

GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X SLIM compared to GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO

Dimensions: 322 x 136 x 62 mm (SLIM) versus 337 x 140 x 77 mm (TRIO)

Weight: 1777 g (SLIM) versus 2170 g (TRIO)

GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING X SLIM compared to GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING X TRIO

Dimensions: 322 x 136 x 62 mm (SLIM) versus 337 x 140 x 67 mm (TRIO)

Weight: 1673 g (SLIM) versus 1876 g (TRIO)

These cards now sit closer to three slots in thickness, and with reduced weight, there's less stress on the chassis, though you'll probably need a brace if mounting horizontally. Again, outside of the change in size and weight, there's no difference in clock speeds, power requirements, or other specs. But, the new GAMING X SLIM range changes the display output configuration to 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1.

