The AirPods Pro will be the first to get USB-C, report claims

Apple's working to switch everything from Lightning to USB-C and it looks like the AirPods Pro will be the first earbuds to do that.

Apple is getting ready to hold a special event on September 12 with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all expected to be announced officially. The new iPhones will make the move away from Lightning to USB-C of course, but they won't be alone. Apple's accessories will need to follow suit and a new report claims to know which will be the first.

Apple's earbuds and headphones will of course also need to use USB-C sooner rather than later and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that it'll be the AirPods Pro that make the jump first.

Popular Now: Corsair K70 MAX RGB Magnetic Mechanical Keyboard Review

Writing as part of a larger look at the September 12 event and what will be announced, Gurman says that the AirPods Pro will get a new USB-C version next week although the rest of the lineup will have to wait. That means that the entry-level AirPods earbuds and the high-end over-ear headphones AirPods Max will not get a new USB-C refresh until 2024.

Those hoping for anything new other than the different charging port are set to be left disappointed, however. Gurman says that the only thing that will change is the USB-C charger while software updates are on the way that will improve device switching and more. Apple already announced these new features, however, and they'll be available for older models as well.

Gurman does note that Apple is working on new health features for AirPods including body temperature sensing, but those aren't set to arrive for some time yet it seems. Those features have been rumored for a couple of years now and are yet to make their debut.