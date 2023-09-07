Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Airs are now on offer for European customers

Apple's popular 15-inch MacBook Air is now available in the refurbished store in a ton of European countries including the United Kingdom.

Picking up a 15-inch MacBook Air just got cheaper in Europe with Apple now offering its big Air as a refurbished option for the first time. The move means that those in countries like the U.K., Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland can now pick up a 15-inch MacBook Air via the Apple refurbished store.

With these countries now coming online it seems likely that we can expect the United States and Canada to also get the same refurbished options within the next few weeks. Refurbished Macs tend to sell for around 15% less than their new counterparts with color options and configurations often varying depending on what is in stock at any given moment.

Buying a refurbished Mac is often a great way to save some money. Apple checks each Mac before cleaning and testing it before repackaging it in a new box, ready for sale. All refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty and buyers can even take out AppleCare+ as if they were a brand-new machine as well.

The 15-inch MacBook Air comes with an M2 chip inside with base models offering 8GB of RAM and a 256GB of storage. Other configurations add more storage and RAM and there are four color options available including Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air is likely to be updated with a new M3 chip as soon as next month, but the 15-inch version isn't expected to follow suit until next year at some point. Other M3 Macs likely in October include the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac.