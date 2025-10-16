Some MacBook M5 owners won't get a charger in the box

Apple just announced a refresh of its MacBook Pro line-up, with the new models featuring the latest M5 chip. But not every owner of Apple's latest MacBook Pro will get a charger in the box, as the company has decided to leave it out for a selection of its customers.
Apple unveiled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip yesterday via a press release, and the new model is largely unchanged from the previous generation, besides the new and improved M5 chip. Reports indicate the new M5 chip uses the same fabrication process as the M4, sporting 10 GPU cores and 10 CPU cores, along with a 16-core neural engine. Apple touts the M5 chip as having the "world's fastest CPU core" with up to 20 percent faster multithreaded performance compared to the previous gen M4 chip.
As for the GPU, Apple states the M5 chip will offer 1.6x faster graphics performance in pro apps and 1.6x higher frame rates in games compared to the previous generation. Moreover, Apple states the M5 MacBook Pro will perform 1.8x faster in "AI video-enhancing performance" in Topaz Video, along with 1.7x faster 3D rendering in Blender, and 1.2x faster build performance during code compiling in Xcode.
Buyers in the US, along with every other country outside of Europe, will get a 70W USB-C power adapter. As for European owners, Apple won't be including a power adapter in the box, as an Apple spokesperson informed French website Numerama's Nicolas Lellouche that the decision to leave out the power adapter was made in anticipation of European regulators changing the law to force Apple into providing customers with an option to purchase devices without a charger included in the box.
Apple has seemingly decided to get ahead of that looming change by removing them ahead of release. It should be noted that Apple still includes a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable within the box of the M5 MacBook Pro, meaning users will just need to buy the power adapter separately.