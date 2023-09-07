Google just confirmed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for October 4

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been shown off in a new sneak peak as the company seeks to take the wind out of Apple's iPhone 15 sails.

After rumors upon rumors Google has now officially confirmed that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be announced on October 4 while sharing images of the previously unannounced handsets.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will replace the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in Google's lineup and will be officially unveiled at an event on October 4. Now, Google has opened up a new webpage that allows people to sign up to stay updated on news and offers about the new phones.

Google confirmed the new flagship phones in a post on X, the social network that was previously known as Twitter. The company hasn't yet gone into details about what the new phones will have to offer in terms of features or specifications, but we can expect confirmation of all that good stuff during that event. The fun will kick off at 10am ET, and the event will likely be streamed on YouTube for everyone to watch at home.

The images shown off by Google also come alongside a new YouTube video which offers a sneak peak at what's to come. It appears to show the Rose Pixel 8 and Porcelain Pixel 8 Pro.

As for what we're expecting from the new phones, it's highly likely that Google will continue to focus on AI camera features including Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, while Live Translate is another feature that has already been given some air time as part of this new tease.

The timing of all of this isn't a coincidence of course. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups at its own event on September 12.