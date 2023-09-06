Extremely well-received video game where you play as cat is being turned into a movie

A stealth video game released in 2022 where you play as a stray cat that was extremely well received by the public is being turned into a movie.

An unexpectedly well-received video game called Stray, developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, was an immediate hit classic of 2022 when it was released as players could enjoy roaming a city as a stray cat that's observing the seemingly quirky existence of humans, without the humans.

The attraction of the video game is that players see the world through the point of view of being a cat that teams up with a robot called B-12. The game has inherent comedic qualities, which will be taken into account when the movie is developed.

Yes, that's right, Stray is being turned into a movie. According to an Entertainment Weekly report, Stray is being converted into an animated movie by Annapurna Animation, and the movie will be the same as the video game - no humans - just cats and robots.

"This is a game that's all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it. It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic. So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie. I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat," said Robert Baird, co-head at the animation studio

"How did they pull that off, and how are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that's the essence of the game and the key to telling the story," said Baird

"I think, if we are going to do this adaptation justice, this is going to be the first and greatest hopepunk movie that's ever been made," said Baird