NASA and SpaceX safely bring ISS astronauts back to Earth

The astronauts of Crew-6 have safely made it back to Earth, splashing down just off the coast of Florida after spending 6 months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Welcome home, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, left, NASA astronaut Warren "Woody" Hoburg, second from left, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, second from right, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. All of the aforementioned astronauts spent 6 months aboard the International Space Station conducting various scientific experiments and now have safely splashed down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

The crew clocked in 79 million miles during their mission, and according to NASA, completed hundreds of scientific experiments "for the benefit of all humanity," writes NASA its press release. Notably, Bowden completed three spacewalks, who was joined by Hoburg for two, and Alenyadi for one, where they completed preparation and installed one International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays used to augment power generation for the floating laboratory. The crew returned to Earth in SpaceX's Dragon capsule, marking the fourth flight for the capsule named Endeavour.