The TT Show Episode 1 - We discuss all the big Gamescom news from NVIDIA, AMD, Samsung and more

The very first episode of The TT Show, TweakTown's official podcast, is here - so join Jak and Kosta as they discuss the biggest stories of the week.

Yes, you've read that right. TweakTown has its own show and podcast called The TT Show with me (Kosta Andreadis) and Jak Connor, where we talk about all the latest happening in the tech and science space over the past week. And for the first episode, it's a big one!

With Gamescom wrapping up, we cover some of the biggest announcements from the show, including NVIDIA's brand-new DLSS 3.5, the Half-Life 2 RTX announcement, all of the crazy new ultrawide monitors coming from Samsung (Jak went hands-on with the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC), and the brand-new GPU announcements from AMD with the Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT - including the company's answer to DLSS 3.

Plus, we give our thoughts on the whole Linus Tech Tips saga. Strap in and check out the full video (or listen to your favorite podcast service).

You can check out the audio version and download it here. More podcast links to follow - The TT Show will be available on all major services.

Here's a list of all the news stories discussed in the inaugural episode.