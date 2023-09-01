The TT Show Episode 1 - We discuss all the big Gamescom news from NVIDIA, AMD, Samsung and more

Yes, you've read that right. TweakTown has its own show and podcast called The TT Show with me (Kosta Andreadis) and Jak Connor, where we talk about all the latest happening in the tech and science space over the past week. And for the first episode, it's a big one!
With Gamescom wrapping up, we cover some of the biggest announcements from the show, including NVIDIA's brand-new DLSS 3.5, the Half-Life 2 RTX announcement, all of the crazy new ultrawide monitors coming from Samsung (Jak went hands-on with the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC), and the brand-new GPU announcements from AMD with the Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT - including the company's answer to DLSS 3.
Plus, we give our thoughts on the whole Linus Tech Tips saga. Strap in and check out the full video (or listen to your favorite podcast service).
You can check out the audio version and download it here. More podcast links to follow - The TT Show will be available on all major services.
Here's a list of all the news stories discussed in the inaugural episode.
- Read more: NVIDIA DLSS Primer: Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction explained
- Read more: NVIDIA introduces DLSS 3.5, uses AI to improve ray-traced images for all GeForce RTX GPUs
- Read more: Half-Life 2 RTX is real with modders teaming up with NVIDIA to deliver a stunning update
- Read more: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT revealed - specs, price, performance, and details
- Read more: AMD lifts the lid on FSR 3 and its DLSS 3-like Fluid Motion Frames will work on all GPUs
- Read more: Linus Tech Tips stops video production after posting an apology video amid ongoing controversy
- Read more: Hands-on with Samsung's insane 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor
- Read more: Hands-on with Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9, a 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution gaming monitor
- Read more: Hands-on with Samsung's Odyssey Neo G95NC, the world's first dual 4K gaming monitor