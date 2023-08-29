Good-guy hackers destroy spyware across 75,000 phones

A group of benevolent hackers have removed spyware from over 75,000 mobile phones and sent a message to the people surveilling the victims.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

A group of unnamed hackers have gained access to spyware firm WebDetetive to delete device information in a move to protect 10s of thousands of people from being surveilled.

Good-guy hackers destroy spyware across 75,000 phones 615
Open Gallery 2

Spyware is exactly what it sounds like - a piece of software that grants remote access to an individual's device to spy on them. Through this access, users can listen in on victims' phone calls, read messages, track locations, send/receive data such as photos/videos, view screens in real-time, and much more. Typically, this type of software is used by nefarious people who are interested in tracking individuals, monitoring there whereabouts and to gather intelligence that is typically used to blackmail the victim.

However, spyware is also used by government agencies to catch criminals. WebDetetive was one of these types of spyware until a group of unnamed hackers accessed their system and removed the device information from 76,000 devices, along with more than 1.5 gigabytes of data stored on the spyware service's servers. It should be noted that these are claims from a group of hackers and are yet to be independently verified.

The hackers wrote in a note picked up by TechCrunch that they executed this benevolent attack, "Because #fuckstalkerware".

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$10.90$12.59$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.93
$25.93$25.62-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2023 at 10:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags