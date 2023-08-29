SEC fines US media company millions for selling unregistered NFTs

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has settled its first NFT enforcement case with Impact Theory, which sold unregistered NFTs.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has settled its first-ever enforcement action against a company that was selling unregistered Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

That company is Impact Theory, and according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been ordered to pay more than $6.1 million in penalties. Impact Theory, the Los Angeles-based media company, raised approximately $30 million from hundreds of investors for its NFT project "Founder's Key".

Popular Now: Cooler Master Hyper 622 Halo Black CPU Air Cooler Review

According to the SEC, Impact Theory wrongfully encouraged investors to purchase the NFTs as a way to invest in the business, and since the company offered investors digital assets through a form of "investment contracts", the NFTs are considered to be "securities". Additionally, the SEC order instructed the company to create a "Fair Fund", which is meant to be a way investors can recover their losses.

Furthermore, the SEC ordered Impact Theory to destroy all of its Founder's Key NFTs and simultaneously eliminate all forms of royalties that may or may not be collected from secondary market sales.