Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will feature support for both DLSS and FSR 3 at launch

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an AMD sponsored title and it is set to feature support for AMD's new FSR 3 Fluid Motion Frames and NVIDIA DLSS at launch.

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a new open-world action-adventure set in the universe created by legendary filmmaker James Cameron, created by the studio behind the hit third-person action series The Division. Pre-release gameplay looks impressive, with a style that feels like Far Cry in how the world will change and the environment will react to your actions.

With a release date of December 7, 2023, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, we've got some info specific to the game's PC version. Fidelity-wise, you're looking at both ray-traced reflections and shadows alongside being able to fine-tune and tweak several graphics settings beyond what's possible on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Like all major Ubisoft releases, it's set to launch with a benchmark tool that will offer a detailed look at performance while serving as a great way to optimize settings. It gets interesting that as an AMD-sponsored title, you're getting AMD's FSR 2 support for upscaling, FSR 3 Fluid Motion Frames for frame generation, and NVIDIA DLSS on day one.

If we are to believe the recent rumors and speculation (not to mention evidence) that AMD blocks developers from adding DLSS to games that it partners with, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is proof that this is either not the case or AMD has changed its stance on developers implementing competing technologies.

Recently, we reported that AMD's chief of gaming, Frank Azor, told The Verge that it would support Bethesda adding DLSS support into the upcoming release of Starfield - though he did not answer questions relating to exclusivity deals around tech like FSR. For Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the 4K PC trailer you see above does not mention DLSS - that info was added to Ubisoft's press release.

Upscaling aside, the game looks fantastic, and with ultrawide and multi-monitor display support, it will be one of the most visually impressive releases of 2023 when it arrives in December, now with FSR and DLSS.