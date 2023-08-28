The iPhone 15 could bring an old color back from years gone by

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might be set to bring back an old color that last debuted when the iPhone 12 launched in 2020 bit didn't after that.

Fans of the green iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are in luck because it sounds like Apple is about to bring back a color from those 2020 handsets when the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus go on sale next month.

Apple is strongly expected to announce the new iPhone 15 series alongside the iPhone 15 Pro models within a few weeks and a new leak claims that green will be one of the colors that is offered. It's likely to be joined by colors that previously leaked including black, yellow, pink, and blue while a (PRODUCT) RED model is also likely to be offered up.

That red color is one that Apple offers across its lineups and helps give additional money to The Global Fund to help combat the spread of HIV/AIDS and other viruses in Africa. A portion of the money from sales of those items goes to help those efforts.

The green news comes via X leaker Majin Bu, with the post suggesting that the iPhone 12 green will be very similar to what Apple launches next month.

As for the new iPhones, Apple is likely to make plenty of cash from those regardless. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to borrow the Dynamic Island from last year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while they'll also gain the same A16 Bionic chip that was used in those handsets as well. There's also talk of the 48-megapixel camera from those models also making its way down the lineup but we'll need to wait for confirmation of that before we can be sure.

Thankfully, that confirmation shouldn't be all that far away. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models on September 12 and if that's the case they should go on sale on September 22. Those iPhones are likely to be joined by not one but two new wearables as well. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are likely to be announced during the same streamed event on September 12, while we can probably expect them to go on sale on the same day.

The one wildcard here is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Ultra depending on who you listen to. That iPhone could ship in October if the rumors are true, with the device getting a new periscope camera lens system that might push shipments back a little bit. All other iPhones are thought to be on schedule.

If all of this goes the way we expect it to, all that's left to do is pick which color you want over the next week or so before preorders open.