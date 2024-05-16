Here's how much bigger the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be than your old monster iPhone

Apple is set to announce new iPhones later this year and a new dummy leak shows just how big the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to be.

If everything goes the way that we expect it to Apple will announce a round of new iPhones this fall, likely in September. That'll bring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max to the market and replace the outgoing iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max that were released in September of last year. We've been told to expect new features and faster chips, but it's the increase in display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that could catch some by surprise.

If the rumors are true the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display rather than the familiar 6.1-inch one, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see its display grow from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. With those display size increases we also expect the overall size of the devices to increase, too. That might not make all that much difference on the iPhone 16 Pro, but when you're dealing with a phone as big as the existing iPhone 15 Pro Max, any extra size makes a difference, fast.

That's clear in the images shared to the X social network by ZONEofTECH which appear to show an iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit alongside an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The size difference between the two devices is clear and obvious, suggesting that people who own an iPhone 15 Pro Max but already find it to be a little on the large side might want to consider sticking to the standard iPhone 16 Pro this time around.

Alongside the larger display, Apple is thought to be using Border Reduction Structure technology in ana attempt to shrink the bezels, removing the need for the overall size of the device to grow by too much. However, some increase in size is inevitable as we can see in the images in the X post embedded above.

If Apple does announce the new iPhones in September it'll likely do it alongside the Apple Watch X and an upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 2 model. Little is known about either of those new wearables, but we do know that the hardware will likely arrive alongside a raft of new software updates including iOS 18.

Rumors suggest that iOS 18 will be a big upgrade in terms of AI features, with Apple thought to be in talks with OpenAI about using its ChatGPT technology to boost the ailing Siri digital assistant.