All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

ZOTAC unveils next-gen line-up of Zbox Magnus mini-PCs equipped with RTX 40 series GPUs

ZOTAC has officially unveiled two variants of its Zbox Magnus One, with both models featuring NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

ZOTAC unveils next-gen line-up of Zbox Magnus mini-PCs equipped with RTX 40 series GPUs
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

ZOTAC has some new all-in-one PCs that are powered by NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, paired with other high-end components.

ZOTAC unveils next-gen line-up of Zbox Magnus mini-PCs equipped with RTX 40 series GPUs 251
Open Gallery 4

I originally spotted ZOTAC's latest offerings at Computex 2023, with the company giving me a demo of what has now been officially announced. Let's start with the flagship model, the Zbox Magnus One, which comes in two different variants, the ERP74070C and ERP74070W. Both of these variants are exactly the same component-wise but only differ in color, with ZOTAC offering a white and black version. The Zbox Magnus One is powered by the RTX 40-series GPUs, which utilize NVIDIA's cutting-edge Ada Lovelace architecture. But which GPU does the Magnus One feature?

According to ZOTAC, which was confirmed to me at Computex 2023, the Zbox Magnus One will feature a GeForce ETX 4070 that has been paired with an Intel Core i7-13700. As for memory, the Zbox Magnus One will support 64GB of DDR-56000 through two SO-DIMM slots. Additionally, each of the models features two PCIe 4.0 x 4 M.2 NVMe slots, along with a 2.5-inch drive slot with SATA compatibility for all your extra storage needs.

ZOTAC unveils next-gen line-up of Zbox Magnus mini-PCs equipped with RTX 40 series GPUs 623
Open Gallery 4

The most impressive aspect of ZOTAC's latest all-in-one PCs is the size. The Zbox Magnus One measures just 265.5 mm x 126 mm x 249mm.

ZOTAC unveils next-gen line-up of Zbox Magnus mini-PCs equipped with RTX 40 series GPUs 26325
Open Gallery 4

If you are interested in reading more about the Zbox Magnus One, check out ZOTAC's website listing here.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$12.59$12.59$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.62
$25.62--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/21/2023 at 4:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.