ZOTAC announces its first case, the compact GAMING ALLOY Micro-ATX chassis

The ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX, which is exclusive to the Asia Pacific region, is the company's first case and features a design similar to its latest GPUs.

TL;DR: ZOTAC GAMING will enter the PC case market in 2026 with the compact ALLOY mATX, designed for DIY enthusiasts. Supporting Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, flagship GeForce RTX GPUs, and large CPU coolers, it features quick-detachable panels, multiple fan support, and high-speed USB Type-C connectivity.

Outside its impressive lineup of GeForce RTX graphics cards, ZOTAC GAMING is probably best known for its ZBOX line of Mini PCs and its recent foray into portable PC gaming handhelds with the ZONE. And with that, 2026 will see the company and brand branch into a new PC hardware space with the release of its first case.

The compact ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX case is set to release in select Asia Pacific regions, and it's the first non-GPU release for the company, targeting the DIY PC enthusiast market. As ZOTAC has a wide range of powerful GeForce RTX 50 Series cards, the ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX, even though it's compact, can still support its flagship GPUs up to 412mm in length, as well as large 360mm CPU AIO coolers and radiators.

With a stylish design inspired by the same "geometric motifs" as its current range of GPUs, ZOTAC is launching the new case in two colorways: Black/Gold and White/Silver. Both variants will be available with or without three pre-installed 120mm PWM fans, so there'll be plenty of options depending on customer needs.

Although full specs are unavailable at this time, we do know that the ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX will support Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards and feature quick-detachable panels on all sides for easy maintenance and DIY-friendly building. The compact case can also support up to 10 fans and hard-drive mounting, and it ships with an I/O panel featuring fast 10Gbps USB Type-C and 5Gbps USB Type-A ports.

All in all, based on the specs, design, and features it sounds like ZOTAC's first case could be a winner, especially for those looking to pair it with one of their GPUs.