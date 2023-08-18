Dying Light 2 is getting premium currency to spend on microtransactions

Techland is adding a premium microtransaction currency into Dying Light 2 following the studio's acquisition by Tencent.

Last month, Techland announced that it would become the latest subsidiary of Chinese games juggernaut Tencent. Now shortly after that acquisition, the developer is adding DL Points into Dying Light 2 Become Human. Despite the timing, Techland says the move is not connected to the Tencent partnership.

In a new blog post, Techland details how this new currency will work and why it was implemented. In short, Techland wants to make it easier to buy skins and content directly from the game itself instead of having to navigate out of the game. The studio says that DL Points can't be used to buy DLC, upgrades, and expansions, and that all Dying Light 2 owners will get some free points when they launch.

One drawback is that DL Points are only available on the platform you purchased them on. So DL Points purchased on PC won't carry over to PlayStation 5, for example.

