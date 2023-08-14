All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
iPhone emergency SOS satellite system saves family from wildfires in Maui

A family has shared a harrowing experience on X about being stuck in the Maui wildfires that luckily ended with the iPhone 14's emergency SOS system.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

A family has in Maui has been saved from the wildfires by Apple's iPhone 14, which features an emergency SOS feature via satellite.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature was introduced into Apple's line-up of smartphones with the release of the iPhone 14, and since its debut, there have been plenty of stories where the feature has truly come in handy for individuals. A family was recused from the wildfires in Maui with the Emergency SOS feature, according to Michael J. Miraflor, who shared on X that his brother's girlfriend's cousin and his family were trapped in a vehicle when the wildfires "suddenly erupted around them".

The five people that were inside the van were unable to call for help as there was no cell service within the area. However, one of the people inside the van had an iPhone 14, and according to Miraflor, "Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives."

iPhone emergency SOS satellite system saves family from wildfires in Maui 5461
Open Gallery 2

So, how does Apple's Emergency SOS feature work? The feature is quite simple, users fill out some questions about the situation they are facing, and then that information is sent to relay centers that have specialists waiting on stand-by to receive the information and then inform the local authorities. All of this information and a transcript of the conversation with the relay centers can be shared with emergency contacts.

The prompt communication between relay centers and the local fire department in the area meant that the family was rescued from their vehicle within 30 minutes of requesting help.

NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

