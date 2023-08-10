All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NASA's Webb telescope reveals details about the most distant star in the universe

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed key details about Earendel, the most distant star in the universe known to astronomers.

NASA's Webb telescope reveals details about the most distant star in the universe
Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

NASA has announced on its blog that its James Webb Space Telescope has focused its highly sensitive instruments on the most distant star known to astronomers.

NASA's Webb telescope reveals details about the most distant star in the universe 12111
Open Gallery 3

That star is none other than Earendel, which is located in the Sunrise Arc Galaxy, and according to NASA, the observations of Webb were only possible thanks to the phenomena called gravitational lensing, which is the universe's own version of a magnifying glass created through gravity.

In the case of Earendel, the massive galaxy cluster WHL0137-08 created the right gravitational lens to allow astronomers to study the distant star, which researchers suspect came into existence less than 1 billion years after the Big Bang happened.

Since the universe is expanding, the most distant star is now estimated to be 28 billion light-years from Earth. According to NASA, astronomers that examined the space telescopes' data determined through the hints of color seen in the images that Earendel has a companion star, which is typical for a star of Earendel's size.

"The discoveries have opened a new realm of the universe to stellar physics, and new subject matter to scientists studying the early universe, where once galaxies were the smallest detectable cosmic objects," NASA officials wrote. "The research team has cautious hope that this could be a step toward the eventual detection of one of the very first generation of stars, composed only of the raw ingredients of the universe created in the Big Bang - hydrogen and helium."

NASA's Webb telescope reveals details about the most distant star in the universe 6226
Open Gallery 3

Notably, Earendel was named after J.R.R Tolkien's character Eärendil, the father of Elrond, played by Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Eärendil is present in Tolkien's prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Similarion, and is known for initiating the War of Wrath, which ended the second age of Middle Earth. Following the destruction of Beleriand at the end of the second age, Eärendil traveled the skies with a jewel called a silmarils, appearing to those still living in Middle Earth as a bright star in the sky.

NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller confirmed that the naming of Earendel was purposeful and meant to reference the legendary Tolkien character.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.89
$75.89$84.99$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$59.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/10/2023 at 5:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, space.com, en.wikipedia.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.