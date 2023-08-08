NVIDIA announces three new Ada Lovelace workstation GPUs, the RTX 5000, RTX 4500, and RTX 4000

NVIDIA is expanding its line-up of Ada Lovelace workstation graphics cards with three new models, including a brand-new single-slot NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPU.

At SIGGRAPH 2023, NVIDIA announced that a suite of powerful new NVIDIA RTX workstations are coming from global manufacturers like BOXX, Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo. Featuring NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise software, the company also announced that it was expanding its workstation GPU line-up with three new models.

The single-slot NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, image credit: NVIDIA.

With the current demand for all things AI and real-time graphics, it's a move that makes a lot of sense - and similar to the desktop gaming space in that there are now multiple NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs to suit users' needs. The three models are the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, the NVIDIA RTX 4500 Ada Generation Graphics Card, and the single-slot NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation Graphics Card.

NVIDIA describes the new NVIDIA RTX 4000 as "the most powerful single-slot GPU for professionals," with Single-Precision Performance of 26.7 TFLOPS, RT Core Performance of 61.8 TFLOPS, Tensor Performance of 427.6 TFLOPS, and 20GB of graphics memory. And with that, you've got a 1.7X increase in rendering performance compared to the NVIDIA RTX A4000, alongside a 1.2X increase in generative AI performance.

However, the power requirements have risen from 70W to 130W. The new NVIDIA RTX 4000 will be priced at USD 1,250.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, image credit: NVIDIA.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU sees a sizable bump in performance compared to the new NVIDIA RTX 4000, with Single-Precision Performance of 65.3 TFLOPS, RT Core Performance of 151.0 TFLOPS, Tensor Performance of 1,044.4 TFLOPS, and 32GB of graphics memory. And with that, you've got a 2.1X increase in rendering performance compared to the NVIDIA RTX A5500, alongside a 1.5X increase in generative AI performance.

The new NVIDIA RTX 4500 Ada Generation Graphics Card is sitting between these two, which shares similar performance improvements over previous gen models. The RTX 4500 and RTX 5000 are expected to be priced at USD 2,250 and USD 4,000, respectively.