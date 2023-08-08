All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NVIDIA announces three new Ada Lovelace workstation GPUs, the RTX 5000, RTX 4500, and RTX 4000

NVIDIA is expanding its line-up of Ada Lovelace workstation graphics cards with three new models, including a brand-new single-slot NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPU.

NVIDIA announces three new Ada Lovelace workstation GPUs, the RTX 5000, RTX 4500, and RTX 4000
Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

At SIGGRAPH 2023, NVIDIA announced that a suite of powerful new NVIDIA RTX workstations are coming from global manufacturers like BOXX, Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo. Featuring NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise software, the company also announced that it was expanding its workstation GPU line-up with three new models.

The single-slot NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, image credit: NVIDIA.
Open Gallery 4

The single-slot NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, image credit: NVIDIA.

With the current demand for all things AI and real-time graphics, it's a move that makes a lot of sense - and similar to the desktop gaming space in that there are now multiple NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs to suit users' needs. The three models are the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, the NVIDIA RTX 4500 Ada Generation Graphics Card, and the single-slot NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation Graphics Card.

NVIDIA describes the new NVIDIA RTX 4000 as "the most powerful single-slot GPU for professionals," with Single-Precision Performance of 26.7 TFLOPS, RT Core Performance of 61.8 TFLOPS, Tensor Performance of 427.6 TFLOPS, and 20GB of graphics memory. And with that, you've got a 1.7X increase in rendering performance compared to the NVIDIA RTX A4000, alongside a 1.2X increase in generative AI performance.

However, the power requirements have risen from 70W to 130W. The new NVIDIA RTX 4000 will be priced at USD 1,250.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, image credit: NVIDIA.
Open Gallery 4

The new NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, image credit: NVIDIA.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU sees a sizable bump in performance compared to the new NVIDIA RTX 4000, with Single-Precision Performance of 65.3 TFLOPS, RT Core Performance of 151.0 TFLOPS, Tensor Performance of 1,044.4 TFLOPS, and 32GB of graphics memory. And with that, you've got a 2.1X increase in rendering performance compared to the NVIDIA RTX A5500, alongside a 1.5X increase in generative AI performance.

The new NVIDIA RTX 4500 Ada Generation Graphics Card is sitting between these two, which shares similar performance improvements over previous gen models. The RTX 4500 and RTX 5000 are expected to be priced at USD 2,250 and USD 4,000, respectively.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC 24GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1599.00
$1599.00$1599.00$1599.00
Buy
$1599.00
$1599.00$1599.00$1599.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2023 at 11:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com, nvidia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.