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NVIDIA launches single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU

NVIDIA has launched the new compact single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition with 32GB of GDDR7 memory for servers and multi-GPU setups.

NVIDIA launches single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU
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TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition is a single-slot, energy-efficient GPU with 10,496 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, delivering 800 GB/s of bandwidth at 165W of power. It excels in AI inference and video processing, delivering significant performance gains for enterprise workloads compared to CPU-only systems.

At NVIDIA GTC 2026, the company has expanded its server lineup with the new efficient single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU. NVIDIA describes it as an "energy-efficient multi-workload accelerator designed to deliver breakthrough performance across a broad range of enterprise workloads," which, of course, includes AI inference as well as other high-end computing tasks, such as video processing.

NVIDIA launches single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU 2
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With 10,496 CUDA Cores, which is slightly lower than the number featured in the gaming-class GeForce RTX 5080 GPU featuring the same GB203 chip, it's also packed with 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit interface to deliver memory bandwidth of 800 GB/s. Power consumption-wise, it lives up to its efficient label with the single-slot passively cooled GPU drawing up to 165W.

Naturally, the single-slot form factor is designed for servers and data center racks with multi-GPU setups, where a dozen GPUs could be installed in a single system. The RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU is similar, spec-wise, to the dual-slot actively cooled RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell, albeit with a lower power rating and slightly reduced memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA launches single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU 3
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Performance-wise, NVIDIA touts its capabilities and efficiency compared to CPU-only systems, with the RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU delivering up to 50X higher performance for vector databases leveraging NVIDIA's cuVS technology for AI. And with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and NVIDIA's advanced video processing, vision-based applications will see an even greater performance increase than on CPU-only systems.

Here's a look at the full specs, including various FP4, FP8, and other AI performance metrics.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition Specs

ItemDetails
GPU ArchitectureNVIDIA Blackwell Architecture
CUDA parallel processing cores10,496
NVIDIA RT Cores82
FP4 Tensor Core1.6 PFLOPS
FP8 Tensor Core811 TFLOPS
FP16 / BF16 Tensor Core406 TFLOPS
TF32 Tensor Core203 TFLOPS
Single‑precision performance (FP32)51 TFLOPS
Peak RT Core performance154 TFLOPS
GPU memory32 GB GDDR7
Memory interface256‑bit
Memory bandwidth800 GB/s
Power consumption165 W
Multi‑Instance GPUUp to 2 MIG at 16 GB
NVENC / NVDEC3x, 3x
Confidential computeSupported
InterconnectPCI Express 5.0 x16
Form factorSingle‑slot, FHFL (4.4" H x 10.5" L)
Thermal solutionPassive
Power connector1x PCIe CEM5 16‑pin
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News Source:nvidia.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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