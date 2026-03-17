NVIDIA launches single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU

At NVIDIA GTC 2026, the company has expanded its server lineup with the new efficient single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU. NVIDIA describes it as an "energy-efficient multi-workload accelerator designed to deliver breakthrough performance across a broad range of enterprise workloads," which, of course, includes AI inference as well as other high-end computing tasks, such as video processing.
With 10,496 CUDA Cores, which is slightly lower than the number featured in the gaming-class GeForce RTX 5080 GPU featuring the same GB203 chip, it's also packed with 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit interface to deliver memory bandwidth of 800 GB/s. Power consumption-wise, it lives up to its efficient label with the single-slot passively cooled GPU drawing up to 165W.
Naturally, the single-slot form factor is designed for servers and data center racks with multi-GPU setups, where a dozen GPUs could be installed in a single system. The RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU is similar, spec-wise, to the dual-slot actively cooled RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell, albeit with a lower power rating and slightly reduced memory bandwidth.
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- Read more: Intel's new Gaudi 3 AI accelerator launched: cheaper than NVIDIA H100 AI GPU, but also slower
Performance-wise, NVIDIA touts its capabilities and efficiency compared to CPU-only systems, with the RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU delivering up to 50X higher performance for vector databases leveraging NVIDIA's cuVS technology for AI. And with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and NVIDIA's advanced video processing, vision-based applications will see an even greater performance increase than on CPU-only systems.
Here's a look at the full specs, including various FP4, FP8, and other AI performance metrics.
NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition Specs
|Item
|Details
|GPU Architecture
|NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture
|CUDA parallel processing cores
|10,496
|NVIDIA RT Cores
|82
|FP4 Tensor Core
|1.6 PFLOPS
|FP8 Tensor Core
|811 TFLOPS
|FP16 / BF16 Tensor Core
|406 TFLOPS
|TF32 Tensor Core
|203 TFLOPS
|Single‑precision performance (FP32)
|51 TFLOPS
|Peak RT Core performance
|154 TFLOPS
|GPU memory
|32 GB GDDR7
|Memory interface
|256‑bit
|Memory bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|Power consumption
|165 W
|Multi‑Instance GPU
|Up to 2 MIG at 16 GB
|NVENC / NVDEC
|3x, 3x
|Confidential compute
|Supported
|Interconnect
|PCI Express 5.0 x16
|Form factor
|Single‑slot, FHFL (4.4" H x 10.5" L)
|Thermal solution
|Passive
|Power connector
|1x PCIe CEM5 16‑pin