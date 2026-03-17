NVIDIA launches single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU

NVIDIA has launched the new compact single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition with 32GB of GDDR7 memory for servers and multi-GPU setups.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition is a single-slot, energy-efficient GPU with 10,496 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, delivering 800 GB/s of bandwidth at 165W of power. It excels in AI inference and video processing, delivering significant performance gains for enterprise workloads compared to CPU-only systems.

At NVIDIA GTC 2026, the company has expanded its server lineup with the new efficient single-slot RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU. NVIDIA describes it as an "energy-efficient multi-workload accelerator designed to deliver breakthrough performance across a broad range of enterprise workloads," which, of course, includes AI inference as well as other high-end computing tasks, such as video processing.

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With 10,496 CUDA Cores, which is slightly lower than the number featured in the gaming-class GeForce RTX 5080 GPU featuring the same GB203 chip, it's also packed with 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit interface to deliver memory bandwidth of 800 GB/s. Power consumption-wise, it lives up to its efficient label with the single-slot passively cooled GPU drawing up to 165W.

Naturally, the single-slot form factor is designed for servers and data center racks with multi-GPU setups, where a dozen GPUs could be installed in a single system. The RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU is similar, spec-wise, to the dual-slot actively cooled RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell, albeit with a lower power rating and slightly reduced memory bandwidth.

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Performance-wise, NVIDIA touts its capabilities and efficiency compared to CPU-only systems, with the RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU delivering up to 50X higher performance for vector databases leveraging NVIDIA's cuVS technology for AI. And with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and NVIDIA's advanced video processing, vision-based applications will see an even greater performance increase than on CPU-only systems.

Here's a look at the full specs, including various FP4, FP8, and other AI performance metrics.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition Specs