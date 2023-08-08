Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick wary of pursuing video game film adaptations

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick is very wary on trying to adapt a significant amount of the publisher's mega-hit IP into films and shows.

Despite big successes from Nintendo and Sony, Take-Two Interactive will continue to be very selective on adaptations of its hit franchises.

It may be a long time before we ever see a Grand Theft Auto movie. In a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed his thoughts on TV shows and films based on video games.

Zelnick is mostly wary about expanding games into new mediums because of the incredibly high risks involved, but that being said, Take-Two has still licensed two franchises to film, including Borderlands and BioShock.

Here's what Zelnick said during TTWO's recent Q1'24 earnings call: