Intel Core i5-14600K leak shows the Raptor Lake Refresh CPU boosts to 5.3GHz

The Raptor Lake Refresh line-up is getting a lot of spillage from the rumor mill of late, suggesting that a launch will be coming soon enough.

Intel Core i5-14600K leak shows the Raptor Lake Refresh CPU boosts to 5.3GHz
Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh processors are not too far off now, and a further indication this is the case is an uptick in the pace at which leaks are coming - with a fresh piece of spillage emerging on the Core i5-14600K.

As VideoCardz flagged up, on Twitter, HXL posted screenshots of CPU-Z showing the core configuration and boost speed of the 14600K (apply all the usual caution around nuggets from the rumor mill).

If correct, the Core i5-14600K will maintain the same core count as the 13600K, namely 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores (for a total of 14-cores, with 20-threads - debunking a previous rumor, incidentally).

The boost speed, however, will get an increase as expected, and is shown as 5.3GHz here.

That's 200MHz faster than the 13600K, which is what the rumor mill has previously insisted (most Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs are going to get 200MHz additional boost, we're told).

Of course, this is still an engineering sample chip, but most likely a final version. There remains the slight possibility that we might still see a tiny bump more in the boost speed (but we certainly wouldn't bank on it).

Recently we've also had leaks around the 14900K and 14700K, though these did not provide any info around purported clock speeds for those chips - although the 14700K's rumored increase in efficiency cores (it'll have 12, rather than 8) was again underlined.

At this point, we'd be surprised if the 14700K doesn't turn up with four more efficiency cores than the 13700K - but you can never be quite sure anything will pan out until Intel officially reveals these 14th-gen processors.

The expected launch date for Raptor Lake Refresh is October, so that's only two months away.

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

