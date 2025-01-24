Intel's hoping to pep up Arrow Lake CPU sales by giving away a free copy of Civilization VII

Intel's free game offer is good not just for Core Ultra 200 Series processors - both desktop and mobile - but also 14th-gen desktop chips.

TL;DR: Intel is offering a free digital copy of Civilization VII with any purchase of its latest Arrow Lake (Core Ultra 200 Series) processors and certain 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh chips. The promotion applies to specific CPUs purchased from qualifying retailers. Arrow Lake desktop and mobile chips are included, but for 14th-gen products, only desktop processors get the free game. Intel is offering a free digital copy of Civilization VII with any purchase of its latest Arrow Lake (Core Ultra 200 Series) processors and certain 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh chips. The promotion applies to specific CPUs purchased from qualifying retailers. Arrow Lake desktop and mobile chips are included, but for 14th-gen products, only desktop processors get the free game.

Intel has a new promo to help stoke sales for its latest Arrow Lake (Core Ultra 200 Series) processors (and the generation before that), bundling a free copy of Civilization VII.

2

Civilization VII for free is going to be a tempter for those who are into their strategy games (Image Credit: Intel)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Yes, those folks who buy an Arrow Lake CPU or certain 14th-gen (Raptor Lake Refresh) chips will get a free copy of Sid Meier's Civilization VII in digital form (that can be claimed when the game launches on February 11, 2025).

The qualifying desktop CPUs are as follows:

Intel Core i5-14600K or KF

Intel Core i7-14700K or KF

Intel Core i9-14900K or KF or KS

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K or KF

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K or KF

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

On top of this, those who buy a laptop with an Arrow Lake (or Lunar Lake) mobile CPU will get the freebie, but for notebooks, there's no free copy of Civilization VII for those with Raptor Lake Refresh processors (the offer is only good for desktop CPUs in the latter case).

You also need to purchase from a participating retailer in your country. You can check out the full details of the retail outlets which are involved in Intel's list here.

Note that Civilization VII comes packing support for Intel XeSS, Team Blue's frame rate boosting tech.

Roger Chandler, VP and GM, Enthusiast and Workstation PC, at Intel, enthused: