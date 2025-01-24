Intel's hoping to pep up Arrow Lake CPU sales by giving away a free copy of Civilization VII

Intel has a new promo to help stoke sales for its latest Arrow Lake (Core Ultra 200 Series) processors (and the generation before that), bundling a free copy of Civilization VII.
Yes, those folks who buy an Arrow Lake CPU or certain 14th-gen (Raptor Lake Refresh) chips will get a free copy of Sid Meier's Civilization VII in digital form (that can be claimed when the game launches on February 11, 2025).
The qualifying desktop CPUs are as follows:
- Intel Core i5-14600K or KF
- Intel Core i7-14700K or KF
- Intel Core i9-14900K or KF or KS
- Intel Core Ultra 5 245K or KF
- Intel Core Ultra 7 265K or KF
- Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
On top of this, those who buy a laptop with an Arrow Lake (or Lunar Lake) mobile CPU will get the freebie, but for notebooks, there's no free copy of Civilization VII for those with Raptor Lake Refresh processors (the offer is only good for desktop CPUs in the latter case).
You also need to purchase from a participating retailer in your country. You can check out the full details of the retail outlets which are involved in Intel's list here.
Note that Civilization VII comes packing support for Intel XeSS, Team Blue's frame rate boosting tech.
Roger Chandler, VP and GM, Enthusiast and Workstation PC, at Intel, enthused:
"It's hard to come up with franchises in the PC gaming industry more iconic than Sid Meier's Civilization, and Intel is thrilled to continue its years-long partnership with 2K Games and Firaxis on the series' latest installment. Whether it's a marathon session with friends or just 'one more turn' before logging off, gamers around the world can depend on Intel Core and Core Ultra processors to deliver the best Civilization experience on a PC."