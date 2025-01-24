All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel's hoping to pep up Arrow Lake CPU sales by giving away a free copy of Civilization VII

Intel's free game offer is good not just for Core Ultra 200 Series processors - both desktop and mobile - but also 14th-gen desktop chips.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel is offering a free digital copy of Civilization VII with any purchase of its latest Arrow Lake (Core Ultra 200 Series) processors and certain 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh chips. The promotion applies to specific CPUs purchased from qualifying retailers. Arrow Lake desktop and mobile chips are included, but for 14th-gen products, only desktop processors get the free game.

Intel has a new promo to help stoke sales for its latest Arrow Lake (Core Ultra 200 Series) processors (and the generation before that), bundling a free copy of Civilization VII.

Civilization VII for free is going to be a tempter for those who are into their strategy games (Image Credit: Intel)
2

Civilization VII for free is going to be a tempter for those who are into their strategy games (Image Credit: Intel)

Yes, those folks who buy an Arrow Lake CPU or certain 14th-gen (Raptor Lake Refresh) chips will get a free copy of Sid Meier's Civilization VII in digital form (that can be claimed when the game launches on February 11, 2025).

The qualifying desktop CPUs are as follows:

  • Intel Core i5-14600K or KF
  • Intel Core i7-14700K or KF
  • Intel Core i9-14900K or KF or KS
  • Intel Core Ultra 5 245K or KF
  • Intel Core Ultra 7 265K or KF
  • Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

On top of this, those who buy a laptop with an Arrow Lake (or Lunar Lake) mobile CPU will get the freebie, but for notebooks, there's no free copy of Civilization VII for those with Raptor Lake Refresh processors (the offer is only good for desktop CPUs in the latter case).

You also need to purchase from a participating retailer in your country. You can check out the full details of the retail outlets which are involved in Intel's list here.

Note that Civilization VII comes packing support for Intel XeSS, Team Blue's frame rate boosting tech.

Roger Chandler, VP and GM, Enthusiast and Workstation PC, at Intel, enthused:

"It's hard to come up with franchises in the PC gaming industry more iconic than Sid Meier's Civilization, and Intel is thrilled to continue its years-long partnership with 2K Games and Firaxis on the series' latest installment. Whether it's a marathon session with friends or just 'one more turn' before logging off, gamers around the world can depend on Intel Core and Core Ultra processors to deliver the best Civilization experience on a PC."

NEWS SOURCES:community.intel.com, wccftech.com, intel.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

