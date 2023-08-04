All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk to create a hub within the X app dedicated to buying and selling stocks, says report

Elon Musk has responded to the recent report that claimed X has put out a call for a financial-data giant to build a trading hub within its app.

Elon Musk to create a hub within the X app dedicated to buying and selling stocks, says report
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

A new report has claimed that X has put out a call for financial data giants to construct a dedicated trading hub within the X app.

Elon Musk to create a hub within the X app dedicated to buying and selling stocks, says report 8766
Open Gallery 2

According to Semafor that claims it saw X's request for plans and spoke to people familiar with the matter, X is planning on constructing a trading hub within the app, which ties perfectly into X owner Elon Musk's overall vision of converting the social media platform into "the everything app". The publication states that the request for plans was sent out to multiple big providers, and each was requested to provide a proposal for how such an idea would be implemented.

Notably, the request states that X will offer the bidders a chance to reach "hundreds of millions of highly-qualified users," while also stating it won't be providing any compensation for the project. In fact, Semafor reports that the request asks companies to state how much money they would be committing to the project. Furthermore, the publication writes that it needs to be clarified which companies, if any, followed through with proposals, which were due sometime last week.

The story of this purported report managed to reach Musk's ears, as the owner of the social media platform took to his personal X account to say that he's not aware of anyone working on this project.

X having its own dedicated stock trading hub somewhere within the app makes sense considering how big the investing space is, and also Musk's overall vision of creating the West's very first "everything app".

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00-$69.99
Buy
$75.00
$84.99$69.00$64.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2023 at 10:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:semafor.com, markets.businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.