All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Angry Twitter users are review bombing the social media platform over rebranding to X

App Store users that are upset with the rebranding of Twitter to X are rampantly reviewing bombing the popular social media platform.

Angry Twitter users are bombing the social media platform over rebranding to X
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

The rebranding of Twitter may have excited many users, but not all are stoked to see the iconic blue bird fly away and be replaced with a standalone X.

Angry Twitter users are review bombing the social media platform over rebranding to X 621
Open Gallery 2

The Elon Musk-led effort to rebrand Twitter into the Tesla CEO's vision of creating an "everything app," has angered many users, and now we are starting to see those users taking review sections of the internet to voice their disdain. In particular, reviews and ratings are starting to pop up on the US App Store, with hundreds of users review bombing the app with one-star reviews and nasty comments.

Data acquired from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower indicates nearly 70% of all iOS reviews since July 24 of the newly renamed X app have been one-star reviews, compared to 50% in the previous two weeks. It's obvious that these review bombings are in retaliation to the recent rebranding, as many of the comments from the users demand that the "bird" is returned. Other comments include, "What is X?," "Good app gone bad," and "ugly".

Despite what seems to be public hysteria about the rebranding, not all is negative, as Sensor Tower data indicates that X's worldwide installs grew 20% week over week following the official rebranding going live. Additionally, there was a 3 to 4% increase in weekly user growth.

Furthermore, Elon Musk posted on July 28 that monthly users had reached a new all-time high this year. These achievements come as X is suffering from advertiser pullout, with many big-time advertisers halting spending on the platform.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$58.00$69.99
Buy
$70.71
$85.42$69.00$68.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2023 at 7:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.