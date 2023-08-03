All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Non-profit sued by Elon Musk fires back by saying he's 'shot the messenger'

The non-profit sued by X owner Elon Musk has posted a new response calling Musk's latest legal move is 'straight out of the authoritarian playbook'.

Non-profit sued by Elon Musk fires back by saying he's 'shot the messenger'
Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

The lawsuit between Elon Musk's X social media platform and the non-profit called Center for Countering Digital Hate has just heated up.

Non-profit sued by Elon Musk fires back by saying he's 'shot the messenger' 26324
Open Gallery 3

The lawsuit again on Monday when X filed against the non-profit over an article that it published that claimed X is failing to regulate hate speech on its platform, saying that 99% of hate speech posts from Twitter Blue users aren't removed. The CCDH alleges in its article that it tracked 100 hate-speech-centered tweets from Twitter Blue users and monitored them for four days. After those four days, only one was removed, leading to the "99%" figure.

Musk's legal team filed a lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate over the article, claiming the publication cherry-picked data to back up its claims and that the platform has reason to believe the organization and its operations are funded by X's competitors - essentially saying the Center for Countering Digital Hate is bought by X's competitors and is being used to publish smear campaigns that are driving away advertisers.

Non-profit sued by Elon Musk fires back by saying he's 'shot the messenger' 1452144
Open Gallery 3

Now Imran Ahmed, the founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, responded in a new post claiming that Musk's legal challenge was "straight out of the authorities playbook". Adding, that Musk is attempting to "intimidate and silence the organization" and that his recent actions indicate he's trying to "shoot the messenger" rather than "deal with the toxic environment he's created".

"Elon Musk didn't like the reflection he saw in the mirror, and so he sued the mirror," Ahmed wrote on X.

Buy at Amazon

B0BPPPPYK7

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$58.00$69.99
Buy
$84.99
$85.42$69.00$68.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2023 at 5:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:counterhate.com, businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.