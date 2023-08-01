Elon Musk lawyers threaten non-profit and claim they're bought buy Twitter's competition

Elon Musk's lawyers have sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate claiming the non-profit is working with the platform's competitors.

Freedom of speech has yet again become a massive topic on X, formerly Twitter as the platform has announced its launched legal claims against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit that focusses on mitigating online hate speech and disinformation.

These legal claims came after the CCDH published a report that claimed X fails to act on 99% of Twitter Blue accounts hateful tweets/content. The CCDH arrived at this figure by taking 100 hate-speech centered tweets from Twitter Blue accounts and monitor them for four days. After the four days only 1 of the posts were removed, leading to the assumption that 99% of hate speech content from Twitter Blue accounts X fails to act upon.

The article caught the attention of X, which denied all of the CCDH allegations and the non-profit promptly received a letter from Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro, who represents X Corp, the company that owns X. The letter from Spiro alleged that the CCDH's methodology to arrive at the alleged 99% was false, and went on to claim that the CCDH is taking money from X's competitors to run smear campaigns against the social media platform.

Furthermore, the Spiro letter claims that the CCDH is attempted to drive advertisers away from X, stating X Corp has "reason to believe that your organization's operations-and thus its campaign to drive advertisers off Twitter by smearing the company and its owner-are supported by funding from X Corp.'s commercial competitors, as well as government entities and their affiliates."

X has since made an announcement on its account, stating its filed legal claims against CCDH over its article, while also alleging that the CCDH is actively working to prevent free expression.