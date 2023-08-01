All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk lawyers threaten non-profit and claim they're bought buy Twitter's competition

Elon Musk's lawyers have sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate claiming the non-profit is working with the platform's competitors.

Elon Musk lawyers threaten non-profit and claim they're bought buy Twitter's competition
Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Freedom of speech has yet again become a massive topic on X, formerly Twitter as the platform has announced its launched legal claims against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit that focusses on mitigating online hate speech and disinformation.

These legal claims came after the CCDH published a report that claimed X fails to act on 99% of Twitter Blue accounts hateful tweets/content. The CCDH arrived at this figure by taking 100 hate-speech centered tweets from Twitter Blue accounts and monitor them for four days. After the four days only 1 of the posts were removed, leading to the assumption that 99% of hate speech content from Twitter Blue accounts X fails to act upon.

The article caught the attention of X, which denied all of the CCDH allegations and the non-profit promptly received a letter from Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro, who represents X Corp, the company that owns X. The letter from Spiro alleged that the CCDH's methodology to arrive at the alleged 99% was false, and went on to claim that the CCDH is taking money from X's competitors to run smear campaigns against the social media platform.

Furthermore, the Spiro letter claims that the CCDH is attempted to drive advertisers away from X, stating X Corp has "reason to believe that your organization's operations-and thus its campaign to drive advertisers off Twitter by smearing the company and its owner-are supported by funding from X Corp.'s commercial competitors, as well as government entities and their affiliates."

X has since made an announcement on its account, stating its filed legal claims against CCDH over its article, while also alleging that the CCDH is actively working to prevent free expression.

  • Targeting people on all platforms who speak about issues the CCDH doesn't agree with.
  • Attempting to coerce the deplatforming of users whose views do not conform to the CCDH's ideological agenda.
  • Targeting free-speech organizations by focusing on their revenue stream to remove free services for people.
  • Attempting to illegally gain unauthorized access to social media platform data and to misuse that data.
Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$58.00$69.99
Buy
$85.42
$85.42$69.00$68.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2023 at 2:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:counterhate.com, techcrunch.com, drive.google.com, blog.twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.