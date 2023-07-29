All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA is officially building a nuclear-powered rocket to make travel times to Mars faster

NASA has partnered with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Lockheed Martin to create a nuclear-powered rocket.

Published
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

In a groundbreaking collaboration, NASA and the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have joined forces with aerospace giant Lockheed Martin to accelerate space exploration with the development of a nuclear thermal rocket (NTR) engine.

NASA is officially building a nuclear-powered rocket to make travel times to Mars faster 263124
Open Gallery 2

The project, named the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO), aims to achieve the world's first in-orbit demonstration of this cutting-edge Propulsion technology. According to Dr. Tabitha Dodson, the program manager for the effort, A nuclear thermal rocket will be similar in terms of thrust during in-space travel as A conventional chemical rocket, but will be two to three times more efficient.

"An NTR achieves high thrust similar to in-space chemical propulsion but is two to three times more efficient. With a successful demonstration, we could significantly advance humanity's means for going faster and farther in space and pave the way for the future deployment for all fission-based nuclear space technologies," says Dodson.

The space agency has announced that Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor behind the project. The company will be spearheading the design, construction, and testing of the experimental NTR vehicle along with its engine. Furthermore, the press releases state that the development of such new technology will be able to reduce travel times to the Red Planet significantly, thus reducing the turnaround time for missions along with the overall risk for humans taking part in the groundbreaking exploration.

"Through NASA's prior investments - in collaboration with the Department of Energy - we've supported the commercial sector to grow their capabilities in nuclear propulsion technology," said Dr. Prasun Desai, acting associate administrator for STMD at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Now, those investments are coming full circle as we work with these same companies to build the first nuclear-powered rocket to fly in space."

"A nuclear-powered rocket would allow for a shorter, faster trip to the Red Planet, reducing the mission's complexity and risk for the crew. This type of rocket can be more than twice as efficient as conventional chemical rockets, meaning it requires significantly less propellant and could carry more equipment for scientific goals. A nuclear-powered rocket also could provide more power for instruments and communications systems," writes NASA.

NEWS SOURCES:darpa.mil, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

