Science, Space, & Robotics

Phison's new Pascari enterprise-grade SSD launches on a rocket, lands on the moon on March 4

Lonestar and Phison team up for the Lonestar Freedom Mission: uses a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket headed to the moon's surface, with a Pascari SSD on-board.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Phison and Lonestar collaborated on the successful launch of the Lonestar Freedom Mission, utilizing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to land on the moon. The mission features a 3D-printed exterior and Phison's durable Pascari SSDs, designed for extreme conditions. This partnership aims to establish a lunar-based data center for advanced edge processing and disaster recovery services.

Phison has teamed up with Lonestar to support today's successful lunar mission launch, the Lonestar Freedom Mission, which has a payload that utilizes SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, and will land on the surface of the moon on March 4.

Phison's new Pascari enterprise-grade SSD launches on a rocket, lands on the moon on March 4 67
2

Phison and Lonestar collaborated to ensure that the Freedom Mission moves beyond technical innovation to "unlock the future of interplanetary operations". Through a strategic mix of the Freedom's 3D-printed exterior, provided to Lonestar by SpaceBilt and designed by visionary architects Bjarke Ingels and Martin Voelkle of BIG, alongside Phison's new Pascari enterprise-grade SSDs and their durability in extreme conditions provides perfect for the unforgiving environment in space.

Freedom's upcoming state-of-the-art lunar-based data center design aims to have peak operational performance with minimum resource dependency. Up until the launch today, Phison worked closely with Lonestar to provide them with their Pascari SSD: its new enterprise-grade storage solution that has been pressure-tested to withstand cosmic radiation, harsh temperature variation, vibrations and disturbances from lunar launches and landings.

The result of this collaboration between Phison and Lonestar is a feat of engineering: storage built for long-term durability and capable of handling the massive read/write cycles needed for Freedom's intensive edge computing tasks. Once established, Freedom will provide premium, high-performance Resiliency Disaster Recovery and advanced edge processing services to NGOs, government and enterprise customers.

Christopher Stott, Founder and CEO, Lonestar, said: "When considering the required storage components for this massive undertaking, Phison was a natural choice for us at Lonestar. Today's Freedom mission is just the beginning of a petabyte-level, long-term mission and we strategically selected a partner who could scale alongside us even in the harshest environmental conditions. Freedom now serves as a proof of concept for robust, space-ready SSD technology, paving the way for next-generation applications in lunar and interstellar missions".

Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US, added: "At Phison, we are honored to be the trusted storage solution provider for Lonestar's mission to pioneer and enable applications that set a benchmark for the future of space exploration. This technology partnership allows us to ensure Phison's promise of data integrity and seamless performance beyond Earth's boundaries. We look forward to building upon today's act of human ingenuity to support projects that embody resilience and innovation in the face of uncharted challenges".

NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

