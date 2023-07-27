All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is a thing that just happened

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition with a green-tinted bezel is now available but only from Samsung's Korea-based website for now.

Published
1 minute & 1 second read time

Samsung might have only just announced the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but it's already added a new version to the lineup, Say hello to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition complete with a green rotating bezel.

The new model is only available on Samsung's Korean website right now and it comes with special features that make it more suited to use on the golf course. Those included a special band and caddy app to help people work on their handicap when out on the course.

The new watch is essentially the same as the standard Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, however. That means that it comes in 43mm and 47mm configurations and features a Super AMOLED display with a 432 x 432 or 480 x 480 resolution depending on the size that you choose. It also features a Sapphire Crystal cover to ensure that nothing gets scratched. Other specifications include a 300/435mAh battery and Exynos W930 chip. The whole thing is powered by Google Wear OS 4, too.

Alongside the new Smart Caddy app Samsung says that there are also some extra dedicated watch faces as well as some new theming.

There's no telling if or when the Golf Edition will get an international launch, but we do know that the previous model sold for $429 which isn't far off the 559,000KRW that the Korean Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is going to retail for. If you can't wait for this special version we'd suggest just checking out the standard Galaxy Watch 6 Classic instead.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5google.com, samsung.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

