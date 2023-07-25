Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hits up to 200 fps with DLSS 3 Frame Generation and RTX IO

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is out this week, and with DLSS 3 support on day one you're looking at some impressive performance on the GeForce RTX 4090.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is out this week, and it's the latest PlayStation 5 title to make its way to PC. And the PC version is shaping up to be something quite special, with improved visuals, enhanced ray-tracing, support for ultrawide resolutions, and NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation support on day one.

It also marks the arrival of NVIDIA RTX IO in a major AAA release, the DirectStorage-like technology that shifts decompression from the CPU to the GPU to deliver a massive increase in loading times and things like streaming in assets when paired with a fast SSD. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart joins the impressive path-traced Portal: Prelude RTX as one of the first games to support RTX IO.

At launch, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was a next-gen showcase of PS5 hardware and made full use of the console's new high-speed internal SSD to seamlessly and instantaneously shift between detailed environments as part of the game's 'Rift' mechanics. To showcase the benefit of RTX IO, NVIDIA has posted a video (above) where the new technology "enables rapid loading of assets, accelerating the seamless portal-jumping gameplay."

Pair this with a GeForce RTX 4090, running the game in 4K with all ray-tracing effects enabled (including stuff like ray-traced shadows and ambient occlusion not present in the PS5 release), and the game maintains a steady 140 frames per second, going up to just over 200 fps in some scenes.

As we've seen with GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4070 and even the GeForce RTX 4060, DLSS 3 scales well across multiple resolutions with different in-game settings, so we should expect decent performance across the board in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

That said, It looks incredible running on a GeForce RTX 4090, with NIVIDA noting that the addition of NVIDIA Reflex helps reduce system latency in the game by up to 48%. This is possible thanks to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, which is now available to download and adds support for Remnant II, which features DLSS 2. The AI-based tech has also been added (with NVIDIA Reflex) in the free-to-play Naraka: Bladepoint.