NVIDIA underlines that its RTX IO tech is part of the puzzle for curing stuttering frame rates

PC gamers have long been plagued by stuttering issues, here and there, but RTX IO looks like a big step towards banishing those blues.

NVIDIA recently announced its RTX IO tech is present in Portal: Prelude RTX, and will be in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - and the company just underlined that it reckons this fresh innovation will help to fix stuttering in games.

Stuttering is one of the more frustrating experiences to blight a gaming session, as smoothness is everything when it comes to immersion - and indeed aiming in the likes of shooters.

As Wccftech reports, NVIDIA has shared a further statement on RTX IO to make it clear that Team Green is expecting the tech to do a good deal of heavy lifting in terms of minimizing any stuttering.

NVIDIA said:

"RTX IO can be an aiding technology to improve stuttering by reducing the dependence on the CPU in loading textures and geometries and freeing it up to work on other tasks."

This backs up what NVIDIA said back at the revelation of the tech being in Portal: Prelude RTX, and also elsewhere, we've seen positive initial impressions of the different RTX IO makes for that game.

NVIDIA's aim with RTX IO - which sits on top of DirectStorage for DirectX games (and works with Vulkan, too) - is to not just improve texture loading speeds, but also reduce the size of a game on your drive.

Digital Trends has just been experimenting with Portal: Prelude RTX and observed that it took up 24GB compared to 39GB without RTX IO switched on. The tech site found texture loading was speeded up - by a lot (1.36 seconds for one scene, compared to 3.13 seconds to load textures without RTX IO).

CPU utilization was also less with RTX IO on, to the tune of 22% CPU usage compared to 37% with the tech not being used. All of this happily confirms what NVIDIA's own revelations regarding RTX IO have shown off.

Those with an NVIDIA RTX graphics card and an SSD can very much look forward to the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and what should be some real performance gains thanks to RTX IO.