Intel Core i5-14600 CPU leak suggests it won't beef up core count, and we get a hint on pricing

Intel's mid-range Raptor Lake Refresh processor line-up might not be quite as strong as previous buzz from the grapevine has hinted.

Another leak has sprung around Intel's inbound Raptor Lake Refresh processors, and it again underlines that the Core i5-14600 won't up its core count.

You may recall that a previous rumor suggested the Core i5-14600 (and 14600K) would have 8 performance cores plus 8 efficiency cores (8+8), upping the performance core count by 2 from the 13600 - which would be a bold step.

Popular Now: Former Google executive drops stark warning about robots replacing human for sex

However, that isn't the case according to another (more recent) leak from Benchlife, which claimed the 14600 will stick with a 6+8 configuration - and that's now backed up by this new leak from chi11eddog, a regular hardware rumor-monger on Twitter.

Chi11eddog gives us the purported specs of the non-K 14th-gen processors (the ones which are expected to be launched at CES 2024, at the start of next year), with the 14600 employing a 6+8 configuration.

It seems, then, that the rumor around the 8+8 chip was false, and indeed we did feel this was an unlikely move from Intel - adding two performance cores would be quite an extra bit of pep for this processor.

Mind you, all of this is just so much speculation currently, so the possibility of an 8+8 product is not necessarily dead in the water. It's looking that way, though.

The better news is that Chi11eddog chimes with the rest of the rumor mill in the belief that the Core i7-14700 will get more cores, although in this case, it's an increase of 2 for the efficiency cores.

That means in theory the Core i7-14700 will run with 20-cores (8 performance and 12 efficiency cores). Core counts elsewhere will remain unchanged from the current-gen Raptor Lake processors, again as previously rumored.

Chi11eddog also chips in with something we haven't seen before from other rumors - a nugget on the potential pricing for 14th-gen chips. They "may" stick at about the same price tags as Raptor Lake, which in fairness, would hardly be unexpected.