Intel Core i5-14600K with Battlefield 6 free game bundle drops to just $149, bargain BF6 CPU

Intel's mid-range Core i5-14600K processor has dropped to a new low price of $149 on Newegg, including a free copy of Battlefield 6, making it an insanely great CPU for the money.
Intel is giving away free copies of Battlefield 6 with its Core Ultra + Core CPUs as part of its "Gamer Days 2025" deals, with the Core i5-14600K dropping to $189 on Newegg but when mixed with a $40 off promo code, drops to an incredibly awesome $149.
The Core i5-14600K processor ships with 14 cores and 20 threads of CPU performance for the LGA 1700 platform, with more than enough processing power to run Battlefield 6 at high 120FPS and beyond. If you consider that Battlefield 6 costs $69 on its own, it means that the Intel Core i5-14600K drops down to only $89 on its own... a bloody impressive deal.
Not only that, but Intel also provides subscriptions to multiple pieces of software including Canvid, Vegas Pro 365, and XSplit Premium Suite, which are valued at $194, including the free copy of Battlefield 6.
You haven't got long until the limited-time deal runs out (less than 20 hours at the time of writing) while the Intel Gamers Day 2025 deals end on September 7. We could expect to see the Core i5-14600K processor to go up in price between now and then, so if you wanted to jump in now for that $149... you'd better pull the trigger now.