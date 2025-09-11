Intel confuses everyone by launching new Core-i5 processor - 14nm is still alive in 2025

Comet Lake-S is still going as Intel quietly launched the Core i5-110 CPU earlier this quarter, blending old and new naming conventions in an odd fashion.

We're all aware that Intel changed the naming of its Core processors a while back now, but a new model of CPU has emerged that confusingly reverts to the old convention.

Yes, a Core i5 processor just arrived, albeit this is a strange release from Intel in that it's from the Comet Lake generation (remember those chips?).

Specifically, this is the Core i5-110, which rather oddly mixes the old naming scheme (i5) with the new one (110). This CPU is actually an addition to the Comet Lake-S range, and as VideoCardz points out, it's essentially a refreshed Core i5-10400.

Spec-wise it has 6-cores (12-threads) with a boost of up to 4.3GHz and a TDP of 65W.

The Core i5-110 has already been launched under the radar earlier this quarter, with Intel pinning a price of $200 on the chip on its website (for buying in volume, that is).

This is not a hugely interesting processor, of course. What is notable, though, is that as a Comet Lake desktop CPU this is a 14nm part, and it shows just how long that Intel keeps on spinning out some of its older processes to fill niche gaps in the line-up.

And also that naming scheme which blends old and new just seems bizarre - either go one way, or the other. Evidently Core i5 processors are still being introduced in 2025, though.

Looking to the next generation of Intel desktop chips rather than the past, we've just found out that unfortunately Arrow Lake Refresh won't arrive later this year as previously rumored - it'll debut in 2026 (presumably early on).