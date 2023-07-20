All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Diablo 4 is Blizzard's fastest-selling game to date, raking in a record-setting amount of cash

Diablo 4 is proving to be quite the cash cow, helping to drive Blizzard's net sales over $1 billion in a quarter for the first time ever.

Diablo 4 is Blizzard's fastest-selling game to date, raking in a record-setting amount of cash
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

In what will come as no real surprise to anyone, Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 has set a new record for sales of its games.

As part of the firm's latest fiscal results, Blizzard told us that the action RPG is its 'fastest-selling title to date,' having sold through more units than any other game at the same stage of its life.

Diablo 4 drove Blizzard to achieve its first $1 billion net sales in a quarter, with net sales increasing 50% for Q2 compared to the same quarter last year. Yes, Diablo 4 is proving to be quite the cash cow (even if there isn't a secret cash cow level).

Blizzard said: "We expect to deliver strong financial performance for the full year, driven by the successful reinvigoration of the Diablo franchise and growth in live operations across the company."

The company added that over 10 million players were engaged with Diablo 4 in June, with in excess of 700 million hours of playtime between them.

Blizzard also noted that the launch of Diablo 4 had a knock-on effect with Diablo Immortal, with sales of that game reaching new highs last month not seen since January 2023.

So, Blizzard has played a pretty strong hand with Diablo 4 thus far - which all odds were in favor of, to be fair - but could that be in danger of turning sour?

Well, we've had the first hint of that with a new Diablo 4 patch that has turned up ahead of the game's first season (Season of the Malignant). This patch (v1.1.0, as highlighted in the above tweet) does a lot of balance tuning, and some of the nerfs have been immediately unpopular, particularly those applied to the sorcerer class.

Still, Blizzard can always readjust based on any particularly extreme reactions, and we can't see the Diablo 4 juggernaut being derailed any time soon.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$62.00
$62.00$68.00$69.99
Buy
$69.00
$69.00$64.99$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2023 at 9:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:investor.activision.com, pcgamer.com, diablo4.blizzard.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.