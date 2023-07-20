Diablo 4 is Blizzard's fastest-selling game to date, raking in a record-setting amount of cash

Diablo 4 is proving to be quite the cash cow, helping to drive Blizzard's net sales over $1 billion in a quarter for the first time ever.

In what will come as no real surprise to anyone, Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 has set a new record for sales of its games.

As part of the firm's latest fiscal results, Blizzard told us that the action RPG is its 'fastest-selling title to date,' having sold through more units than any other game at the same stage of its life.

Popular Now: Whistleblower claims US has recovered a UFO that warps space and time

Diablo 4 drove Blizzard to achieve its first $1 billion net sales in a quarter, with net sales increasing 50% for Q2 compared to the same quarter last year. Yes, Diablo 4 is proving to be quite the cash cow (even if there isn't a secret cash cow level).

Blizzard said: "We expect to deliver strong financial performance for the full year, driven by the successful reinvigoration of the Diablo franchise and growth in live operations across the company."

The company added that over 10 million players were engaged with Diablo 4 in June, with in excess of 700 million hours of playtime between them.

Blizzard also noted that the launch of Diablo 4 had a knock-on effect with Diablo Immortal, with sales of that game reaching new highs last month not seen since January 2023.

So, Blizzard has played a pretty strong hand with Diablo 4 thus far - which all odds were in favor of, to be fair - but could that be in danger of turning sour?

Well, we've had the first hint of that with a new Diablo 4 patch that has turned up ahead of the game's first season (Season of the Malignant). This patch (v1.1.0, as highlighted in the above tweet) does a lot of balance tuning, and some of the nerfs have been immediately unpopular, particularly those applied to the sorcerer class.

Still, Blizzard can always readjust based on any particularly extreme reactions, and we can't see the Diablo 4 juggernaut being derailed any time soon.