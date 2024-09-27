One of Asia's most popular games is coming to Xbox Game Pass PC

One of South Korea's biggest and most popular PC games will now be freely included in Xbox Game Pass on PC, and it could spike Game Pass subscriber counts.

Two of the most popular video games in South Korea are coming to Xbox Game Pass PC.

Microsoft has announced more Activision-Blizzard games are coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and the new entries are titanic in reach and popularity. Blizzard's StarCraft titles will soon be included in Game Pass PC and Game Pass Ultimate, the company announced at TGS 2024.

"On November 5, Starcraft Remastered and Starcraft II will be available with PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate," Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said during Tokyo Game Show 2024 stream.

"The Starcraft series helped define real-time strategy and esports and live streaming. We're thrilled that even more players will get to experience the campaign and multiplayer modes from these two iconic games."

StarCraft remains one of the most enduring and most-played games in Asia, especially in South Korea, where it has remained a mega-hit for Blizzard. Microsoft could see a healthy uptick in Game Pass subscription sign-ups as a result of StarCraft hopping onto the service.

The value proposition is pretty clear. Starcraft Remastered sells at $14.99 on Battle.net, with StarCraft II clocking in at $39.99. Gamers could instead buy Game Pass PC for $12 and play both games (without owning either product, of course).

This introduction is part of Microsoft's plan to expand Xbox Game Pass on PC, which is markedly cheaper than other subscriptions at $11.99/month. So far, the plan seems to have worked well, with the first Blizzard game on Game Pass (Diablo IV) having achieved over $1 billion in net earnings since launch. While it's unknown how much of these revenues were from Game Pass, it's likely that the $150 million from in-game purchases was influenced by Diablo IV's "free" inclusion on the service.