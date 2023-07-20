New Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs leak as launch edges nearer

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are now expected to be announced within the next few days and now we might know the specs involved.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are expected to be announced in less than a week now and new details have leaked that show the specifications that we can expect from these devices.

Samsung is set to announce the new wearables during the Unpacked event on July 26 and leaker SnoopyTech has now shared details of what they believe to be the specifications of the watches. There's a lot of data here, and you can see the full details in the tweet embedded below.

According to these leaks we can expect the following main specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm with a 1.31-inch AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm with a 1.31-inch AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display

The other details include the fact that we can expect 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM across the board. They'll reportedly be joined by an Exynos W930 chip. In terms of batteries, the smaller watches will feature a 300mAh battery while the larger models will feature a 425mAh one.

There are plenty of features going into these watches as well, we're told. They include a pedometer, SPO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, and ECG. We're also told to expect calorie counting and sleep-tracking capabilities. Sensors also include an accelerometer, magnetometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and thermometer.

Finally, we also know what colors are going to be offered as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 will reportedly come in graphite gray, gold, and silver. Buyers of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will get black and silver color options instead.

At this point, none of this is confirmed of course and there are always chances that this isn't correct information. However, this close to the launch of the products attached to the fact that the leaker has such a solid track record suggests that these details may well be spot on the money.

Alongside the new wearables, Samsung is also expected to announce the new Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 foldables. They're both expected to be big releases for Samsung, not to mention the foldable market in general. The releases also come weeks after Google finally announced the Pixel Fold, its first entry into the foldable world. We don't yet know for sure what the wearables or foldables will have to offer, but the leaks are likely to continue as we get closer to that July 26 Unpacked event.