All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Apple's new top priority is working on its own version of ChatGPT

Apple's new top priority is reportedly the 'Ajax' framework which will be used to develop large language models similar to ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing.

Apple's new top priority is working on its own version of ChatGPT
Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Apple is reportedly working on its own framework that will enable the company to create its own Large Language Models (LLMs), the underlying technology powering services such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing.

Apple's new top priority is working on its own version of ChatGPT 561156156
Open Gallery 2

The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported that Apple is working on a framework called "Ajax," which will enable the company to develop custom LLMs that will power chatbots. Gurman reports that Apple employees are referring to the company's in-house chatbot as 'Apple GPT', and that AI has become a top priority at the company as Apple wishes to compete with the leading AI companies OpenAI and Google.

However, the Bloomberg reporter states that Apple has yet to land on a concise and clear strategy for rolling out AI-powered products to consumers. Notably, Apple considered partnering with OpenAI in an attempt to adopt its powerful technology running ChatGPT. However, both companies were unable to reach an agreement. Furthermore, this Ajax framework is built on Google's Jax learning framework that's powered by the Google Cloud.

We can assume that Apple's AI ventures will, at the very least, include improvements to Siri, which is renowned as lackluster compared to its competition, such as Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. Lastly, there is currently no official launch date on Apple's chatbot, nor any official information about its development.

In other news, a UFO whistleblower has claimed that the US government has captured a crashed alien spacecraft that has capabilities of warping space and time. For more information on that story, check out the below link.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$62.00
$62.00$68.00$69.99
Buy
$69.00
$69.00$64.99$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2023 at 3:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.