Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI launches 'ChatGPT Gov' for US government agencies, built specifically for US government

OpenAI announces ChatGPT Gov for US government agencies, its biggest product launch since its enterprise rollout, made specifically for the US government.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Chinese AI company DeepSeek is in the spotlight as OpenAI launches ChatGPT Gov, a version of ChatGPT for US government agencies. It can be deployed on Microsoft Azure, enhancing security and compliance. Over 90,000 users in 3,500 agencies use it for tasks like research, translation, and administrative support.

Chinese AI company DeepSeek has been taking the headlines for nearly a week now, with US competitor OpenAI announcing ChatGPT... a new tailored version of ChatGPT designed to provide US government agencies with more ways to use OpenAI's frontier AI models.

OpenAI explained on its website that agencies can "deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud on top of Microsoft's Azure's OpenAI Service. Self-hosting ChatGPT Gov enables agencies to more easily manage their own security, privacy, and compliance requirements, such as stringent cybersecurity frameworks (IL5, CJIS, ITAR, FedRAMP High)".

"Additionally, we believe this infrastructure will expedite internal authorization of OpenAI's tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data. Use of ChatGPT Gov is subject to our usage policies, like other OpenAI services".

ChatGPT Gov includes access to many of the same features and capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise, such as:

  • Saving and sharing conversations within their government workspace, and uploading text and image files.
  • GPT-4o, our flagship model, excelling in text interpretation, summarization, coding, image interpretation, and mathematics.
  • Custom GPTs that employees can build and share within their government workspace.
  • An administrative console for CIOs and IT teams to manage users, groups, Custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and more.

How government agencies use ChatGPT today

Since 2024, more than 90,000 users across more than 3,500 US federal, state, and local government agencies have sent over 18 million messages on ChatGPT to support their day-to-day work, including:

  • Air Force Research Laboratory⁠(opens in a new window) is utilizing ChatGPT Enterprise for administrative use cases, including improving access to internal resources, basic coding, and supporting AI education efforts.
  • Los Alamos National Laboratory is leveraging ChatGPT Enterprise for scientific research and innovation. Los Alamos National Laboratory's Bioscience Division is also conducting an evaluation study to assess how frontier models like GPT-4o⁠ can be used safely by scientists in laboratory settings to advance bioscientific research.
  • State of Minnesota's Enterprise Translations Office is using ChatGPT Team to deliver faster, more accurate translation services to the state's multilingual communities, significantly reducing costs and turnaround times.
  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania⁠(opens in a new window) employees participating in a first-in-the-nation AI pilot program found ChatGPT Enterprise helped reduce the time spent on routine tasks-- such as analyzing project requirements and other elements of their work-- by approximately 105 minutes per day on the days they used it.
NEWS SOURCE:openai.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

