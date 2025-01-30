OpenAI launches 'ChatGPT Gov' for US government agencies, built specifically for US government

Chinese AI company DeepSeek has been taking the headlines for nearly a week now, with US competitor OpenAI announcing ChatGPT... a new tailored version of ChatGPT designed to provide US government agencies with more ways to use OpenAI's frontier AI models.
OpenAI explained on its website that agencies can "deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud on top of Microsoft's Azure's OpenAI Service. Self-hosting ChatGPT Gov enables agencies to more easily manage their own security, privacy, and compliance requirements, such as stringent cybersecurity frameworks (IL5, CJIS, ITAR, FedRAMP High)".
"Additionally, we believe this infrastructure will expedite internal authorization of OpenAI's tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data. Use of ChatGPT Gov is subject to our usage policies, like other OpenAI services".
ChatGPT Gov includes access to many of the same features and capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise, such as:
- Saving and sharing conversations within their government workspace, and uploading text and image files.
- GPT-4o, our flagship model, excelling in text interpretation, summarization, coding, image interpretation, and mathematics.
- Custom GPTs that employees can build and share within their government workspace.
- An administrative console for CIOs and IT teams to manage users, groups, Custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and more.
How government agencies use ChatGPT today
Since 2024, more than 90,000 users across more than 3,500 US federal, state, and local government agencies have sent over 18 million messages on ChatGPT to support their day-to-day work, including:
- Air Force Research Laboratory(opens in a new window) is utilizing ChatGPT Enterprise for administrative use cases, including improving access to internal resources, basic coding, and supporting AI education efforts.
- Los Alamos National Laboratory is leveraging ChatGPT Enterprise for scientific research and innovation. Los Alamos National Laboratory's Bioscience Division is also conducting an evaluation study to assess how frontier models like GPT-4o can be used safely by scientists in laboratory settings to advance bioscientific research.
- State of Minnesota's Enterprise Translations Office is using ChatGPT Team to deliver faster, more accurate translation services to the state's multilingual communities, significantly reducing costs and turnaround times.
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania(opens in a new window) employees participating in a first-in-the-nation AI pilot program found ChatGPT Enterprise helped reduce the time spent on routine tasks-- such as analyzing project requirements and other elements of their work-- by approximately 105 minutes per day on the days they used it.