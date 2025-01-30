OpenAI launches 'ChatGPT Gov' for US government agencies, built specifically for US government

OpenAI announces ChatGPT Gov for US government agencies, its biggest product launch since its enterprise rollout, made specifically for the US government.

OpenAI explained on its website that agencies can "deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud on top of Microsoft's Azure's OpenAI Service. Self-hosting ChatGPT Gov enables agencies to more easily manage their own security, privacy, and compliance requirements, such as stringent cybersecurity frameworks (IL5, CJIS, ITAR, FedRAMP High)".

"Additionally, we believe this infrastructure will expedite internal authorization of OpenAI's tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data. Use of ChatGPT Gov is subject to our usage policies, like other OpenAI services".

ChatGPT Gov includes access to many of the same features and capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise, such as:

Saving and sharing conversations within their government workspace, and uploading text and image files.

GPT-4o, our flagship model, excelling in text interpretation, summarization, coding, image interpretation, and mathematics.

Custom GPTs that employees can build and share within their government workspace.

An administrative console for CIOs and IT teams to manage users, groups, Custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and more.

How government agencies use ChatGPT today

Since 2024, more than 90,000 users across more than 3,500 US federal, state, and local government agencies have sent over 18 million messages on ChatGPT to support their day-to-day work, including: