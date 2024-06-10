Apple delivers ChatGPT to Siri: introduces 'Apple Intelligence' at WWDC 2024

Apple announces a new deal with OpenAI, brings ChatGPT to Siri which will provide 'more natural, more contextually relevant and more personal' experience.

Apple has just unveiled its new Apple Intelligence system; in a new partnership with OpenAI, Apple Intelligence will integrate ChatGPT directly into the heart of Siri.

Apple Intelligence will help people with their everyday lives, create images and text, and privacy improvements, which is an important part for Apple. Apple Intelligence is Apple's multimodal, cross-platform approach to the future of AI computing, with generative AI features including text and image creation, an improved Siri assistant, and more.

The company says that everything you do withing the ChatGPT-powered Apple Intelligence won't be shared with anyone, including Apple. Most of the new Apple Intelligence features run locally on your device, but if more computing power is required, then it will go to the cloud. It features a new Power Cloud Compute standard that protects your data and privacy.

Apple will give Apple Intelligence the power to have access to ALL of your data, including reading your messages, monitoring your calendar, following your Maps and location at all times, records of your phone calls, and when you look (and which) photos so that it can fully understand you as a user. There will be new contextual features because Apple Intelligence will access everything you type, say, and do on your iPhone and iPad.

Apple Intelligence will improve your writing, rewrite and proofread for you, and summarize text. The new AI features will monitor incoming Mail messages and notifications, prioritizing what is important to you. There's a new Reduce Interruptions Focus mode that uses Apple Intelligence to offer you high-priority messages that require immediate attention.

ChatGPT is a fantastic image creation tool (I personally use it daily for most of the images you see in my articles here on TweakTown), with Apple unleashing a new Image Playground app and tool that is a part of Apple Intelligence. The company won't be offering blank prompts for you to create images, rather Image Playground will offer suggestions that you can use, combining it to create an image in context.

Apple Intelligence is available for developers only right now, while the official version of Apple Intelligence will launch in the second half of the year. We should expect the next-gen Apple iPhone 16 smartphones to be announced in September and iOS 18 a week before the new iPhone 16 launches.

Apple CEO Tim Cook explained: "It has to understand you and be grounded in your personal context like your routine, your relationships, your communications and more. It's beyond artificial intelligence. It's personal intelligence. Introducing Apple Intelligence".

Apple itself explains: Apple Intelligence powers new Writing Tools, which help you find just the right words virtually everywhere you write. With enhanced language capabilities, you can summarize an entire lecture in seconds, get the short version of a long group thread, and minimize unnecessary distractions with prioritized notifications.

Apple Intelligence enables delightful new ways to express yourself visually. Create fun, original images and brand-new Genmoji that are truly personal to you. Turn a rough sketch into a related image that complements your notes with Image Wand. And make a custom memory movie based on the description you provide.

Siri draws on Apple Intelligence for all-new superpowers. With an all-new design, richer language understanding, and the ability to type to Siri whenever it's convenient for you, communicating with Siri is more natural than ever. Equipped with awareness of your personal context, the ability to take action in and across apps, and product knowledge about your devices' features and settings, Siri will be able to assist you like never before.

Apple Intelligence is designed to protect your privacy at every step. It's integrated into the core of your iPhone, iPad, and Mac through on-device processing. So it's aware of your personal information without collecting your personal information. And with groundbreaking Private Cloud Compute, Apple Intelligence can draw on larger server-based models, running on Apple silicon, to handle more complex requests for you while protecting your privacy

With ChatGPT from OpenAI integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, you get even more expertise when it might be helpful for you - no need to jump between tools. Siri can tap into ChatGPT for certain requests, including questions about photos or documents. And with Compose in Writing Tools, you can create and illustrate original content from scratch.

You control when ChatGPT is used and will be asked before any of your information is shared. Anyone can access ChatGPT for free, without creating an account. ChatGPT subscribers can connect accounts to access paid features within these experiences.