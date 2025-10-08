ChatGPT gets app store, OpenAI takes on Apple and Google in bid to create new platform

ChatGPT users will soon be able to launch apps without leaving the prompt window, effectively turning the AI model into a budding ecosystem.
OpenAI is bringing native app integration to ChatGPT. The new feature was demoed at OpenAI's DevDay 2025, showing how the apps will work within ChatGPT in real time.
Users query the app directly--in this case, Coursera--and the app responds, even going so far as to automatically pin video content to the top of the screen. It's all made possible by OpenAI's new apps software development kit (SDK), which allows ChatGPT to directly communicate with the apps. Essentially, ChatGPT is a kind of interpreter and fetcher of information that's provided directly from the app, all within the context of user queries.
OpenAI showed off three apps working directly in ChatGPT, Coursera, Canva, and Zillow. Other apps that were confirmed include Booking.com, Expedia, Figma, and Spotify. All of these apps are working within ChatGPT today.
The idea is to create an environment where users don't have to leave ChatGPT. This new app store is a bid to take on Google and Apple while OpenAI creates a new platform. Monetization is coming, too; ChatGPT has over 800 million monthly active users.
Other app partners include:
- Alltrails
- Doordash
- Khan Academy
- Instacart
- Peloton
- OpenTable
- Target
- The Fork
- TripAdvisor
- Thumbtack
- Uber
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said this about ChatGPT's new apps infrastructure:
"This is just the beginning. We're going to roll out more apps from more partners in the weeks ahead. For developers, the apps SDK is in preview to start developing today. The goal is to get this in your hands early, hear your feedback, and build it together with you. And later this year, developers will be able to submit apps for review and publication.
"We'll also release a directory that users can browse in addition to discovery and conversation. Any apps that meet our guidelines will be eligible to be listed. Apps that meet higher standards for design and functionality will be featured more prominently, including in the directory and the apps suggested in conversations."