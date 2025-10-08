ChatGPT gets app store, OpenAI takes on Apple and Google in bid to create new platform

OpenAI is launching a new apps SDK that will allow developers to create and launch apps directly within ChatGPT, turning the chatbot into a platform.

TL;DR: OpenAI is integrating native apps into ChatGPT, enabling users to launch and interact with apps like Coursera, Canva, and Zillow directly within the chat interface. This new SDK fosters a seamless ecosystem, enhancing user experience and monetization opportunities while positioning ChatGPT as a competitive app platform.

ChatGPT users will soon be able to launch apps without leaving the prompt window, effectively turning the AI model into a budding ecosystem.

OpenAI is bringing native app integration to ChatGPT. The new feature was demoed at OpenAI's DevDay 2025, showing how the apps will work within ChatGPT in real time.

Users query the app directly--in this case, Coursera--and the app responds, even going so far as to automatically pin video content to the top of the screen. It's all made possible by OpenAI's new apps software development kit (SDK), which allows ChatGPT to directly communicate with the apps. Essentially, ChatGPT is a kind of interpreter and fetcher of information that's provided directly from the app, all within the context of user queries.

OpenAI showed off three apps working directly in ChatGPT, Coursera, Canva, and Zillow. Other apps that were confirmed include Booking.com, Expedia, Figma, and Spotify. All of these apps are working within ChatGPT today.

The idea is to create an environment where users don't have to leave ChatGPT. This new app store is a bid to take on Google and Apple while OpenAI creates a new platform. Monetization is coming, too; ChatGPT has over 800 million monthly active users.

Other app partners include:

Alltrails

Doordash

Khan Academy

Instacart

Peloton

OpenTable

Target

The Fork

TripAdvisor

Thumbtack

Uber

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said this about ChatGPT's new apps infrastructure: