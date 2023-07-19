All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Bad news, Intel: AMD Zen 5 CPUs spotted in AIDA64, hinting they're on track for launch

Preliminary support for Zen 5 chips has been added to the AIDA64 benchmarking suite, giving us another clue that Ryzen 8000 could launch in mid-2024.

Bad news, Intel: AMD Zen 5 CPUs spotted in AIDA64, hinting they're on track for launch
Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

AMD's Zen 5 processors have been grabbing some limelight in the rumor mill of late, and a fresh sighting of the CPUs has been made.

Ryzen 8000 CPUs are expected to be a big leap over Ryzen 7000 (Image Credit: AMD)
Open Gallery 2

Ryzen 8000 CPUs are expected to be a big leap over Ryzen 7000 (Image Credit: AMD)

As Tom's Hardware spotted, the developer of the AIDA64 benchmarking suite has just added preliminary support for Zen 5 chips.

Specifically, the AIDA64 Engineer 6.90 software release notes make it clear that Zen 5 (Ryzen 8000) processors can now be recognized.

Of course, Zen 5 is nowhere near release yet, but the groundwork for supporting the Ryzen 8000 range must be put in a long while before the silicon actually hits shelves.

Therefore, this is a hint that the development of Zen 5 remains on-track, which aligns with what we've heard via the rumor mill elsewhere.

AMD has made no secret of the fact that Ryzen 8000 desktop processors are set to launch at some point next year, with the latest chatter from the grapevine pointing to a Q3 2024 release.

However, that rumor also suggests a Q2 launch isn't out of the question, so we might see Zen 5 hit around the middle of 2024 - or in a year. So, all this fits about right with support for the chips being added now in AIDA64.

AMD is expected to take a sizeable step forward with Zen 5 in terms of performance gains, and from the latest rumor we've heard, that progress could be in the area of a 25% uplift.

If that's true, or near the mark, and Ryzen 8000 does indeed arrive in mid-2024, that'll likely be a good distance in front of Intel's Arrow Lake (which isn't expected until late 2024).

What that means is that Ryzen 8000 will be up against Raptor Lake Refresh - a relatively modest overhaul of current-gen chips - for quite some time. And if Zen 5 turns out to be a powerhouse as rumored, this could be a big problem for Intel's fightback in desktop CPU turf.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.32
$205.99$172.89$191.13
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$204.99
$205.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2023 at 8:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:aida64.com, tomshardware.com, amd.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.