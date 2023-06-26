All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's 40-core Arrow Lake CPU rumored to be on shaky ground - and may not turn up until 2025

If it arrives at all, because the latest from the grapevine on Twitter is that Intel is struggling with the processor, and may abandon it yet.

Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

Further doubt has been cast over whether Intel will manage to head up its future Arrow Lake CPUs with a 40-core flagship.

Raichu let us know the latest gossip on that 40-core behemoth (Image Credit: Raichu / Hardware Times)
You may recall that the 40-core chip - theoretically combining 8 performance cores with 32 efficiency cores - was previously rumored, then thought to be canceled, and then the grapevine indicated it might be back in the cards.

However, the latest from a regular hardware leaker on Twitter, Raichu, acknowledges that Intel does indeed have plans for this 40-core beast of a 15th-gen processor, but that it's struggling with realizing them.

Raichu then expresses doubt on whether Intel can manage to produce such a chip, and that if Team Blue does manage this feat, it's likely that Intel will launch the 40-core CPU the following year after Arrow Lake debuts.

Remember, Arrow Lake is set to pitch up later in 2024, so that'd mean the 40-core processor won't be around until some point in 2025 - which would be quite a wait. If, and it sounds like a sizeable if, Intel can manage to nail the implementation of this 40-core project that's still a work in progress.

The last we heard about the 40-core chip was from YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, who floated the idea of it being back on the table for Intel - but at the same time, cautioned that it might still get the chop. Between that and Raichu's murmurings, we really aren't sure if we'll see this product at all, and the flagship could still end up an 8+16 (performance/efficiency cores) processor.

Of course, if the rumored 40-core effort does turn up in 2025, it could be followed by Beast Lake in 2026, which might finally put 10 performance cores in a desktop processor with hybrid tech, or so rumor has it. Take all this with a whole lot of seasoning, naturally, as with anything that comes from the rumor mill.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, hardwaretimes.com, intel.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

