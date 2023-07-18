The iPhone 15 could come in a bright new color

The iPhone 15 is expected to be announced later this year and it's thought that it might come with one new color to replace another that was rumored.

If everything goes the way that we expect it to Apple will announce a new iPhone 15 lineup later this fall and if that's indeed the case we can expect it to come in a number of colors. Now, a new report appears to suggest that there's one particularly cool color on its way to that lineup.

Previous rumors had suggested that we could expect the iPhone 15 to come in a blue color, but that now seems unlikely following the arrival of a new report that points towards the return of a pink color.

Popular Now: UFO expert claims a crashed alien spacecraft is hidden underneath a US building

Following previous reports that a blue iPhone 15 was coming to the lineup Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro now claims that there will be a pink color instead. According to that leaker, the iPhone 15 will be offered in a handful of colors including Midnight, Starlight, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Product (RED).

What shade of pink we will actually get is anyone's guess at this point but the fact that there will be any pink at all suggests that it will be a colorful option for those who choose it. Any kind of pink that is too dark will be more of a purple, and that's what we got with the iPhone 14. With that in mind, we'd expect there to be something different this time around. Apple normally gives us a new color every year, after all.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups this September which means that we won't have to wait all that much longer before we can confirm what colors will be available.