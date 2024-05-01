Is the iPhone 15 getting a (PRODUCT)RED version? This social media post suggests so

When Apple launched the iPhone 15 without a (PRODUCT)RED version it seemed odd, but now it appears that one might be on the way months later.

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus back in September of last year, there were tons of different colors for people to choose from. However, the lack of a (PRODUCT)RED version was a surprise, especially given the fact the (PRODUCT)RED version of previous iPhones had proven so popular among customers. There was a suggestion at the time that perhaps Apple was holding the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 15 back for a mid-season refresh, and that's something that's popped up once again.

That's after (RED)'s X social network account posted a photo of a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone atop some donuts. The caption simply suggested that people should have an Apple before their donuts, but it's as-yet unclear what the iPhone in question actually is. It's possible that it's just an old iPhone 14 of course, but that would be a surprise given the fact that the device is no longer the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer.

With that in mind, this could actually be an iPhone 15 although there's one possible complication here. The iPhone 15 has a color-infused back glass which is matte and has a very distinctive look. This iPhone, shown in the X post embedded above, doesn't appear to have that feature which does make us think this isn't an iPhone 15 after all.

We can, however, hope that we're wrong. If this is indeed an iPhone 15 it's getting a (PRODUCT)RED refresh mid-cycle, we can likely expect that it will be announced soon. Apple is holding an event on May 7 which is expected to center around iPads, but it could also be the perfect time to share details about this iPhone 15 - if indeed that's what it is.

Those iPads are sure to be plenty to capture the attention, though. We're expecting four new iPads starting with refreshed 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. Both are expected to sport brand-new OLED displays like those found in the iPhone, while we did expect a switch to M3 chips. However, recent rumors now suggest that we can expect the M4 chip to debut in this iPad Pro refresh instead.

Alongside the iPad Pro, we're expecting a refreshed iPad Air, powered by the M3 chip. The 11-inch version is set to be updated while an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air is also thought to be on the horizon. Alongside the tablets, a new Apple Pencil stylus and a revamped and upgraded Appel Magic Keyboard are also expected to be announced.