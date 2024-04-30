The iPhone 16 could get the iPhone 15's funky color-infused glass finish

Apple is strongly expected to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro families of devices at an event likely to take place this coming September, and we're hearing more and more about the unconfirmed devices as time rolls on and that launch gets closer. We heard recently that it was possible Apple could bring the iPhone 15's color-infused back glass to the iPhone 16 Pro, and now a new report has said that the finish will come to the iPhone 16.

While it isn't yet clear whether this report leaves the iPhone 16 Pro out of the equation because it isn't expected to get the same finish, or if it is just a case of the leaker believing they covered all bases by iPhone 16, time will no doubt tell. However, it does look increasingly likely that at least one of the new models will take the same finish as last year's non-Pro models.

This latest report comes via Weibo-based leaker 'Fixed focus digital' in a post picked up by MacRumors. According to the report the leaker claims to have seen an iPhone 16 color scheme, adding that the same process used on the iPhone 15 will also be used for the back glass of the new models. It's already been suggested that new colors will be added to the mix this year, with a potential for seven colors being offered to iPhone 16 buyers.

If Apple sticks to the release pattern that it's already so well known for we can expect the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max to be announced during the middle of September. The new iPhones will then likely go on sale around ten days later alongside the rumored Apple Watch X and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra. However, details relating to the new Apple wearables are hard to come by currently.

Long before any of that happens Apple will hold a streamed event on May 7, with new iPads thought to be the order of the day. If the rumors are accurate Apple will announce a new OLED iPad Pro with an M4 chip inside, while a new iPad Air will also ship. That'll likely be the most interesting of the announcements, adding an all-new 12.9-inch screen size to the existing 11-inch model and swapping out the M1 chip for a newer M2 or M3. A new Apple pencil 3 and a revamped, more sturdy Apple Magic Keyboard are also expected to be announced.